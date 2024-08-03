QUEEN's BRIAN MAY Says AEROSMITH's Retirement Announcement 'Brought A Tear' To His Eye

QUEEN's Brian May has reacted on social media to the news that AEROSMITH is officially retiring from touring after Steven Tyler's vocal injury.

The legendary Massachusetts rockers made the announcement on Friday, August 2 — nearly one year after the now-76-year-old singer fractured his larynx during a September 2023 show.

Within a few hours of AEROSMITH's announcement, May took to his Instagram to share the band's statement, and he included the following message: "This has brought a tear to my eye. AEROSMITH have been a huge part of my life, as they have been for millions of other rock fans. Steve Tyler stands as one the greatest vocalists and front men of all time - and it's heartbreaking that his extraordinary voice has been so damaged. We all send our love and prayers for your recovery, Steve. It's also typical of the pure class of the band that they have made and broadcast this bold decision in such style."

He added: "The career of AEROSMITH is truly something to celebrate forever. All things must pass - but the inspiring work of AEROSMITH will live on - along with the memories of truly one of the most awesome bands to ever hit a stage."

In AEROSMITH's original announcement, the band wrote: "As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible.

"We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage," the statement continued. "We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time."

The band also thanked its fans for their constant support.

"Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades," the statement read. "Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history."

"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives," the statement continued.

The "Peace Out" tour came to a halt after what turned out to be a final gig in Elmont, New York on September 9, 2023. That show came just three dates into the trek, which was supposed to last through February 2024. Tyler said in a statement at the time that the injury caused bleeding but that he hoped he and his AEROSMITH bandmates would be back on the road after postponing a few shows.

The rescheduled "Peace Out" tour was due to begin September 20 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with special guests THE BLACK CROWES.

Tickets for remaining dates of the "Peace Out" tour will be refunded through Ticketmaster. If fans purchased tickets through a third-party reseller like StubHub or SeatGeek, refunds will be available through that point of purchase.

AEROSMITH hasn't made a studio album since "Music From Another Dimension!", which came out in 2012.

Tyler released a solo LP in 2016.