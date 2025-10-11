PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN Pays Tribute To LAYNE STALEY, CHESTER BENNINGTON And CHRIS CORNELL In 'Firefly' Song

Multi-platinum-selling rock band PUDDLE OF MUDD has released a lyric video for the song "Firefly". The track comes from the band's latest album, "Kiss The Machine", which was released in May via Pavement Entertainment.

PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin says: "I wrote 'Firefly' as a tribute to Layne Staley [ALICE IN CHAINS], Chester Bennington [LINKIN PARK], Chris Cornell [SOUNDGARDEN] and all the fallen soldiers who gave their lives. Their voices and sacrifices lit a fire in me, and I wanted this song to be a way of keeping their light alive."

Scantlin adds: "They all struggled with demons most people couldn't see, and the song is my way of recognizing that pain while keeping their light alive. I've been through my own battles too, and I'm in a better place now. I feel lucky to still be here. I'm a lucky dude. Music heals me, and I hope it heals others as well."

"Firefly" was cathartic for Scantlin to create, as the song serves as both a tribute and a personal reflection. The track weaves together themes of grief and resilience. "Firefly" had been an idea that Scantlin thought about for several years, but it wasn't until last year when he came up with the guitar part that completed it.

Another important theme of "Firefly" is childhood nostalgia. Scantlin shares: "I miss my grandma. She used to kick us kids out of the kitchen before supper and send us outside, where we'd catch fireflies in jars and turn them into makeshift lanterns. Those sweet, beautiful memories stayed with me and are woven into this song. I wanted that feeling of joy and light to live inside the song alongside the sadness. The Firefly is that spark of hope we hold onto, even in the darkest times."

Scantlin hopes "Firefly" resonates with anyone who has felt loss or struggled in silence. At its core, the song is about connection.

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band. The group into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

