  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

'Punk Rock Day' In Las Vegas Officially Declared For The Punk Rock Museum's First Anniversary

April 3, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 was officially proclaimed "Punk Rock Day" in Las Vegas in celebration of The Punk Rock Museum's first anniversary. Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman, Clark County commissioner Tick Segerblom and council members were on hand to help present an engraved padlock to the museum, and the museum offered free general admission that day.

The Punk Rock Museum is the world's most comprehensive attraction dedicated to the history of the music, the culture and the absurdity of punk rock. Located in Las Vegas, it houses artifacts and memorabilia from across the world's punk scene—such as handwritten lyrics, instruments, clothing, photos, flyers and artwork. Encompassing 12,000 square feet at 1422 Western Ave., between the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown, the museum celebrates the genre's substantial cultural impact over the last half-century.

The Punk Rock Museum began when Mike "Fat Mike" Burkett of the American punk rock band NOFX was bouncing around the idea of opening a punk rock store with a bunch of friends, including former Warped Tour manager Lisa Brownlee. Quickly, the idea grew, and Burkett put together a group including PENNYWISE guitarist Fletcher Dragge, Bryan Ray Turcotte, Vinnie Fiorello and hundreds of like-minded musicians and industry professionals who became the Punk Collective. With their collaboration, the concept snowballed into a much larger endeavor — the creation of The Punk Rock Museum. Together, the Punk Collective envisioned a museum celebrating the genre's substantial cultural impact over the last half-century. Prominent figures from the scene who stepped forward as museum investors include Pat Smear, Brett Gurewitz, Kevin Lyman and Tony Hawk.

Lifelong punk fans and curious looky-loos alike can enjoy a distinctively hands-on, punk rock experience when they tour The Punk Rock Museum. Visitors will see extraordinary artifacts, such as Debbie Harry's iconic VULTURES shirt, Johnny Thunders's 1959 guitar, the molds for the DEVO helmets, DC SCREAM's amp form the "Faith/Void" cover, the chainsaw SUM 41 used to kick off their shows during the "Does This Look Infected" tour, FEAR's saxophone, an entire outfit from THE INTERRUPTERS' Aimee Allen and other well-used-and-abused objects from their favorite artists.

In addition, punk fans of all ages can visit the museum's Jam Room, where they can play real guitars and basses owned by artists using their actual amps. Artists whose instruments and amps are featured in this room include RISE AGAINST, NOFX, PENNYWISE, SICK OF IT ALL, STRUNG OUT and many more.

For more information about The Punk Rock Museum, go to thepunkrockmuseum.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram @thepunkrockmuseum.

Find more on Bad religion
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).