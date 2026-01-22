SLEEP TOKEN Drummer II Signs With KOBALT

Kobalt, the world's leading independent music publisher, announced today the signing of II, the dynamic drummer behind the Grammy-nominated band SLEEP TOKEN. Known for his powerful yet nuanced drumming style and as a key songwriter of SLEEP TOKEN, II brings a unique blend of technical mastery and emotional depth that has become central to SLEEP TOKEN's distinct sound and captivating live performances.

The Kobalt deal follows a landmark period for SLEEP TOKEN, whose single "Caramel" was named one of the "Best Songs Of 2025" by The New York Times, while the band achieved unprecedented crossover success with the entirety of "Even In Arcadia" charting on the Billboard Hot 100. The album also debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and the U.K. official albums chart, claimed No. 1 positions across Billboard's Top Album Sales, Top Streaming Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and Indie Store Album Sales charts, and delivered the largest streaming week ever for a hard rock album. Internationally, "Even In Arcadia" reached No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, Austria, the Netherlands, and Belgium. Following these milestones, the band's global profile and influence in heavy music have never been higher.

"What a privilege to be part of this incredible band that has taken the world by storm, also to be working with Welsh legend Ryan Richards is the best," said Kenny McGoff, EVP head of creative UK and GSA, Kobalt. "With so many SLEEP TOKEN fans already at Kobalt it's an honour for us all to protect and serve the songs."

II gained notoriety as the drummer and a key songwriter of SLEEP TOKEN, serving as the driving force behind the band's rhythmic architecture. His studio work features thoughtfully crafted rhythmic motifs, percussive textures, and grooves that carry as much emotional weight as musical complexity, blending elements of modern metal with jazz, electronic, and cinematic percussion to create a rhythmic voice unlike anything in heavy music today.

SLEEP TOKEN, a British band known for fusing metal, ambient, and progressive sounds, has earned multiple Grammy nominations, including for "Emergence" and "Caramel" at the 68th annual Grammy Awards. Their albums consistently chart on major platforms, they won "Best Album" at the 2024 Heavy Music Awards, and they have sold out shows globally, cultivating a dedicated international fanbase.

"SLEEP TOKEN are not only an extraordinary band — they are reshaping the sound, feel, and emotional impact of music today. Their live performances are truly immersive experiences, and their albums are beautiful bodies of work that continue to push creative boundaries," said Melissa Emert-Hutner, Kobalt's SVP, creative. "Working alongside Ryan Richards throughout this journey has been an exciting privilege, and being part of the world that II has helped build for SLEEP TOKEN is genuinely special. I'm deeply grateful that Kenny, the Kobalt team, and I are on this journey together; there is so much more to come!"

Kobalt Music is the leading independent music publishing destination for songwriters and publishers, powered by technology. Across 10 global offices, Kobalt serves over one million songs, representing some of the biggest songwriters in the world. On average, Kobalt represents over 35% of the top 100 songs and albums in the U.S. and the U.K. With a relentless focus on advancing the interests of creators, Kobalt leverages cutting-edge technology to streamline the complex processes of music publishing administration. The company's dedication to transparency, coupled with its forward-thinking approach, has positioned it as a trusted partner for songwriters and rights holders navigating the ever-evolving music industry.

Kobalt's unwavering commitment to empowering creators and reshaping the future of music rights management solidifies its standing as a global leader in the music industry. The company continues to transform the industry, most recently via AMRA, its global digital music collection society designed to maximize value for songwriters and publishers in today's digital age, while providing the highest level of transparency and efficiency.

