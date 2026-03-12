PUSCIFER Releases 'Tales From The Pusciverse #2: The Briefcase'

The Pusciverse continues to expand with the arrival of "Tales From The Pusciverse #2: The Briefcase". The new installment follows the immediate sell-out of the series' debut issue, which introduced the character Bellendia Black and quickly moved through two printings.

The second issue centers on one of the longest-running mysteries in the Pusciverse… The Briefcase. For years, the object has appeared in PUSCIFER's videos and photographs, prompting the recurring question among fans: "What's in the briefcase?"

Written by Maynard James Keenan, the new issue features artwork by Marlin Shoop ("Captain Action", "G.I. Joe", "Unprepped") with lettering by Jack Morelli ("Afterlife With Archie", "Peter Parker Annual", Marvel Comics).

"The Briefcase has been part of the PUSCIFER mythology for years," Keenan notes. "Everyone wonders what exactly is inside. This issue doesn't necessarily answer the question… but it moves the story forward."

"Issue #2 pulls you deeper into the mystery of the briefcase, and illustrating that chaos was half the fun," Shoop shares.

Issue #2 also marks the Pusciverse comics debut of Major Douché, one of the earliest and most recognizable figures in the Pusciverse. The character first appeared ahead of PUSCIFER's 2009 Las Vegas residency, the band's live debut, and later appeared in the "V Is For Versatile" concert film.

"Tales From The Pusciverse" comics are available exclusively via Puscifer.com.

PUSCIFER's new album, "Normal Isn't", is out now via Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG. The band's North American tour launches on March 20.