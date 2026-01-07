PUSCIFER Releases Visualizer For 'ImpetuoUs' From Upcoming 'Normal Isn't' Album

Kicking off the new year, PUSCIFER, the multi-dimensional band featuring Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, has released "ImpetuoUs", the third and final preview of the band's highly anticipated album, "Normal Isn't", due on February 6 via Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG.

"I'm looking forward to hearing where this song takes people," Maynard says. "As the writers, we forget that in a way, we are carpenters and that we've been with this song since it was a pile of lumber. Our perspective may differ from the final occupant of this space we've constructed. Shelter, Bridge or Gallows, Coffin? Curious to find out."

The accompanying visualizer offers a first look at the PUSCIFER comic book series "Tales From The Pusciverse". The debut issue spotlights the character Bellendia Black, originally introduced in the "Pendulum" video. Additional details about the series, launching in tandem with "Normal Isn't", will be announced soon.

PUSCIFER has previously released two tracks from the 11-song album: "Self Evident", a song that Stereogum called "gnarly" while noting Keenan and Carina Round "operatically growl" on the four-minute outing, and "Pendulum", a nod to the post-punk underground of the 1980s that Consequence said sounds like the "lovechild of BAUHAUS and SISTERS OF MERCY."

Written and recorded across Arizona, Los Angeles, and on the road during last year's "Sessanta" tour, "Normal Isn't" blends the dark electronics and sharp humor PUSCIFER is known for with a more spontaneous creative process. "From the outset, we had discussed an element of rawness and edge, which guitar brings," shares Mitchell, who co-produced the album. "We got rid of the guard rails and made the music more aggressive."

For Keenan, this release represents a new approach to songwriting. While he's always been deeply involved in shaping PUSCIFER's sound, this time he set up his own digital recording system and built full song ideas before presenting them to Mat and Carina. That shift gives the music fresh immediacy, one that Round says changed the dynamic in the studio. "Instead of just saying, 'I want this to sound like FLEETWOOD MAC on cocaine if they had a baby with PJ Harvey,' Maynard was showing us his intention, which was really cool," she explains. "In PUSCIFER, any idea can totally change without any preciousness, and everybody is on board — not unlike an insane asylum. We found each other because we're demented in a symbiotic way."

"'Normal Isn't' reflects this time we are living in," Keenan adds. "As storytellers and artists, our job is to observe, interpret, and report. We take in our environment and share what we see, and what we see around us does not appear normal. Not by a long shot."

Contributors to the new collection include Greg Edwards (bass),Gunnar Olsen (drums),and Sarah Jones (drums) with guests Tony Levin (bass on "Normal Isn't" and "Seven One"),Danny Carey (drums on "Seven One") and Mr. Ian Ross (father of Atticus Ross, who narrates "Seven One").

"Normal Isn't" is available now for pre-order and pre-saves, including multiple limited-edition vinyl variants: standard black, indie retail orange swirl, a Puscifer.com exclusive black ice and clear with black splatter, and a Queen B Vinyl Café fruit punch in tan with black and white splatter. The album is also available on CD, cassette, and digitally.

PUSCIFER has announced a North American tour in support of the album, kicking off on March 20 in Las Vegas and closing at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, with stops at New York's Terminal 5 and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

The "Normal Isn't" cover features an Andrea Kowch painting and can be seen below.

"Normal Isn't" track listing:

01. Thrust

02. Normal Isn't

03. Bad Wolf

04. Self Evident

05. Public Stoning

06. The Quiet Parts

07. Mantastic

08. Pendulum

09. ImpetuoUs

10. Seven One

11. The Algorithm (Sessanta Live Mix)

PUSCIFER is a band of three creative confidants, namely Mat Mitchell, Carina Round and Maynard James Keenan, who fuse music, performance, and visual art into a singular experience. Over the years, PUSCIFER has carved an indelible mark on the cultural landscape, releasing a series of acclaimed albums, selling out famed venues, appearing on the lineups of Coachella, Bonnaroo and other major festivals, and even curating their own touring festival, Sessanta. They've provided what was essentially the soundtrack to the first season of "Yellowstone", and their albums regularly land on the top 30 of the Billboard Top 200. They've made memorable appearances on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Late Show", bringing their signature blend of precision, wit and theatricality to late night television.

PUSCIFER has also welcomed a revolving door of collaborators, from musicians like Greg Edwards, Gunnar Olsen and Sarah Jones to remixers including Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Phantogram and Sir Mix-A-Lot, as well as actors Bob Odenkirk and Milla Jovovich. It's also a universe for the (mis)adventures of original characters: Billy D, (his wife) Hildy Berger, Major Douche and Special Agent Dick Merkin. More than a band, PUSCIFER is a creative ecosystem; a boundary-pushing collective where sound, story, and spectacle collide.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn