PUSCIFER Shares 'Bad Wolf' Music Video

PUSCIFER's new album, "Normal Isn't", is out now via Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG. The collection marks PUSCIFER's first new album in five years and finds the trio of Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round embracing the post-punk influences that shaped their early musical experiences, channeling those roots into a darker, more guitar-driven sound.

Arriving in tandem with today's album release is an animated video for "Bad Wolf", directed by AF Schepperd. Check it out below.

"Oral Tradition, the practice of passing down legends, myths, and metaphors, has always fascinated me," Keenan reflects. "The stories contain history, important lessons, values, social contracts and the like. One of my favorites has always been the Cherokee tale of the Two Wolves. This story serves as a metaphor for our inner battle between good/wise/loving choices and poor/selfish/hateful choices. The wolf that thrives is the wolf you feed."

Today also sees the kick-off of over 90 independent record store screenings of PUSCIFER's concert film "Normal Isn't: Puscifer Live At The Pacific Stock Exchange", followed by at-home availability beginning February 9 via Puscifertv.com. Filmed at Los Angeles's original stock exchange, an art deco landmark long rumored to be among the city's most haunted sites, "Normal Isn't: Puscifer Live At The Pacific Stock Exchange" captures the first-ever live performance of "Normal Isn't". The film features an entirely new stage setup, new costumes, and a graphic-rich light show. As tracks like "Self Evident", "ImpetuoUs" and "Bad Wolf" pulse through the building's granite-lined interior, Maynard James Keenan, Carina Round, Mat Mitchell, Gunnar Olsen and Josh Moreau deliver a visceral, high-energy performance that brings the album to life.

Written and recorded across Arizona, Los Angeles, and on the road during last year's "Sessanta" tour, the album blends the dark electronics and sharp humor PUSCIFER is known for with a more spontaneous creative process. "From the outset, we had discussed an element of rawness and edge, which guitar brings," Mitchell, who co-produced the album, notes. "We got rid of the guard rails and made the music more aggressive."

Round adds: "Creating this album, for me, was about carving out joy as an act of necessity. Performing it live will be about manifesting connection within that joy. It's a time of uncertainty and polarization. We create atmospheres. We tell stories. We enhance, skew, deepen, and broaden the emotional reach. We choose exploration over convention and we trust in the unexpected. Come with us."

Album guests include Greg Edwards (bass),Gunnar Olsen (drums) and Sarah Jones (drums),with additional appearances by Tony Levin (bass on "Normal Isn't" and "Seven One"),Danny Carey (drums on "Seven One") and Mr. Ian Ross (father of Atticus Ross, who narrates "Seven One").

PUSCIFER kicks off its North American tour on March 20, with stops at New York's Terminal 5, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Tickets and VIP packages are on-sale now via Puscifer.com.

PUSCIFER is a band of three creative confidants, namely Mat Mitchell, Carina Round and Maynard James Keenan, who fuse music, performance, and visual art into a singular experience. Over the years, PUSCIFER has carved an indelible mark on the cultural landscape, releasing a series of acclaimed albums, selling out famed venues, appearing on the lineups of Coachella, Bonnaroo, and other major festivals, and even curating their own touring festival, Sessanta. They've provided what was essentially the soundtrack to the first season of "Yellowstone", and their albums regularly land on the top 30 of the Billboard Top 200. They've made memorable appearances on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Late Show", bringing their signature blend of precision, wit, and theatricality to late night television.

PUSCIFER has also welcomed a revolving door of collaborators, from musicians like Greg Edwards, Gunnar Olsen and Sarah Jones to remixers including Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Phantogram and Sir Mix-A-Lot, as well as actors Bob Odenkirk and Milla Jovovich. It's also a universe for the (mis)adventures of original characters: Billy D, (his wife) Hildy Berger, Major Douche and Special Agent Dick Merkin. More than a band, PUSCIFER is a creative ecosystem; a boundary-pushing collective where sound, story, and spectacle collide.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn