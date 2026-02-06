EVA UNDER FIRE Shares New Single 'Murder Scene'

Listening to EVA UNDER FIRE is like hard rock therapy, turning scars and demons into anthems of inner strength. Nowhere is that clearer than on the Detroit band's latest single, the sonically fierce and lyrically razor-sharp "Murder Scene", released today (February 6) via Better Noise Music.

"'Murder Scene' explores eating disorders, body dysmorphia, self-doubt, and how dreams can become nightmares when the same people who once cheered for you are now criticizing you," says EVA UNDER FIRE singer and songwriter Amanda Lyberg. "The dream of being on stage comes with a spotlight on my personal flaws. I'm just a body. To be picked apart and judged and perceived. Anxiety is a liar in my head. It tells me I'm not good enough to be here. So, I fight it. I changed my name and my image to prove it wrong. Still the anxiety gets louder. I think it's trying to kill me. In a world so desensitized, it feels like death has been redefined as a minor inconvenience. I'm insecure about my body so anxiety might win. My skin is crawling, and every part of my body feels wrong. Maybe I'll call a doctor and get it altered. Maybe if I don't eat, I'll feel better."

"Murder Scene" is the follow-up to the blistering and inspirational anthem "Awakening", released in October via Better Noise Music. It was the first taste of new music in two years from the Detroit, Michigan quintet.

For all of EVA UNDER FIRE's new music, Amanda drew on her career as a licensed therapist to foster an open dialogue among the band members, empowering everyone to be heard during the recording. Her work in therapy started in 2018 when she graduated with a Master Of Arts in Psychology degree and went on to work at a mental health clinic in Detroit, Transcendence Behavioral Health (owned by Dr. Stephanie Williams). That same year, her father passed away due to a fentanyl overdose. Her mother survived the same batch that killed her father and has been sober for the past six years. In addition to her thriving and busy music career, Amanda is currently a practicing psychotherapist specializing in trauma work, grief and loss, and addiction recovery.

Her story turned into a 2023 short film, "My Rockstar", which used EVA UNDER FIRE music throughout, and has won over 20 awards in several film fests, including Orlando Film Fest, Wild Rivers Film Festival, Toronto WILDfilm Festival and many others.

Lauded as one of Sirius XM's 2023 "Ones To Watch", EVA UNDER FIRE released its critically acclaimed debut album, "Love, Drugs & Misery" via Better Noise Music in 2022. Its deluxe version includes the Top 20 Active Rock radio-charting single "Unstoppable" featuring country/rock artist Cory Marks. They've toured across the globe with acts including BUSH, BAD WOLVES, POP EVIL, SKILLET and FINGER ELEVEN, while also appearing at some of rock's biggest festivals, including Aftershock, Inkcarceration and Rock Fest.

EVA UNDER FIRE — who have amassed over 100 million streams and 10 million YouTube views — substantially expanded their fanbase following their featured appearance in the horror-thriller "The Retaliators" (Better Noise Films) and the inclusion of their single "Blow (Feat. Spencer Charnas Of Ice Nine Kills)" on the film's soundtrack. Their single "Heroin(e)" was also featured on the soundtrack for the 2020 film "Sno Babies" (Better Noise Films),which has over 65 million global total streams. "Heroin(e)" has a combined total of over six million global streams, while "Blow (Feat. Spencer Charnas Of Ice Nine Kills)" has over 41.6 million global total streams.

EVA UNDER FIRE will hit the road for a six-week U.S. tour with Jeris Johnson and BUTCHER BABIES starting February 8 in Portland, Oregon. Later this summer, EVA UNDER FIRE will serve as a support act, along with Cody Jinks, for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's 20th-anniversary world tour 2026.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn