Quad Bike Once Owned By OZZY OSBOURNE To Be Sold At Auction

According to the Irish News, a quad bike that was once owned by Ozzy Osbourne will be sold at auction later this month.

The legendary heavy metal singer bought the Suzuki Quad Runner 250 as one of an identical pair back in 1994.

In 2003, Ozzy was seriously injured in an accident involving a different machine, a 350cc Yamaha Banshee, at his Buckinghamshire home that left him with a broken neck vertebra. The now-74-year-old musician also broke his collarbone and six ribs.

Last December, the quad bike that nearly took Ozzy's life went up for sale but the reserve had not been met by the time the auction ended. That quad bike still sports damage to the front crash bar and a crack in one of the rear wings.

Ozzy, who was not wearing a helmet while riding the quad bike, later told ABC that "absolutely no drugs" and "absolutely no alcohol" were involved in the incident. "It was just a terrible, a terrible accident," he explained. "The last thing I remember, what I do remember is I got on the bike and, and something in my mind went 'bad move. There's something's really bad is gonna happen.' And I go oohuh-oh."

Ozzy's bodyguard, Sam Ruston, who saw the incident, said: "I see the bike hit some berms, and it starts to bounce, and Ozzy's holding on but what happens is the back end of the bike comes up off the ground, throwing him forward and over the handlebars."

Ruston revived Osbourne twice since he was not breathing. Eventually, Ozzy gained consciousness and was able to talk. He was then taken to the hospital, where he ended up in an eight-day coma with multiple injuries. He also had to have metal rods put in his body.

Osbourne recently canceled his appearance as one the headliners of the Goldenvoice-produced Power Trip festival, set to take place in October, due to his ongoing medical issues.

While Osbourne's health issues forced him to scrap most of his live appearances, the legendary BLACK SABBATH frontman has repeatedly said that he would return if his condition improved.

Osbourne's previously announced European tour with guests JUDAS PRIEST, originally set for 2019 and then rescheduled three times, was officially canceled in early February. The trek was scheduled to begin in Helsinki, Finland, on May 3, and include gigs in Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and London, before finishing in his original hometown of Birmingham on June 14.

Ozzy has had extensive spinal surgery and other treatment over the past four years, after a fall at home in 2019 aggravated injuries he suffered in the aforementioned near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003. But despite his health problems, Osbourne has performed a couple of times in recent months, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last August and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game last September.