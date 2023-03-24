QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

Having first launched their universally acclaimed "Rhapsody" tour with 25 epic shows across North America in 2019, QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT are bringing their highly acclaimed production, now expanded and updated, back to where it first began. After a four-year-long hiatus, Sir Brian May, Roger Taylor and their exceptional frontman Adam Lambert have announced they will set out on a spectacular North America run this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on October 4 at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena, making stops in Toronto, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and more, before concluding at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. See full routing below.

May says: "Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out, world."

Lambert states: "I can't wait to tour North America one more time with the 'Rhapsody' tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor."

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT's 150-minute career-spanning set list celebrates the band's extraordinary back catalog, lining up wall-to-wall immortal anthems like "We Will Rock You", "Don't Stop Me Now", "Radio Ga Ga" and "Somebody To Love" alongside classic deep cuts and vintage fan favorites. Featuring a dazzling state-of-the-art stage design, incredible special effects and set pieces, this sense-swamping extravaganza has been blowing critics and fans away the world over.

As with last year's European dates, the 2023 North American tour will see QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT supported on stage by their regular band members, long-serving QUEEN keyboard player and musical director Spike Edney, bass guitarist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.

Having extensively toured over the last few years, the "Rhapsody" show is forever evolving. But it remains at heart a tribute to Freddie Mercury's majestic legacy, a confirmation of Brian and Roger's undimmed musical prowess, plus a magnificent showcase for Adam's vocal skills and electrifying stage charisma, all of which adds up to a glorious full-blooded celebration of one of the greatest songbooks in rock history.

Tickets will be available via a general on-sale beginning Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT appreciate that it is an enormous task to try and stop scalpers from taking advantage of fans wanting to purchase tickets for the tour. In an effort to help minimize resale and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, the band are collaborating with the venues' ticketing partners to restrict the ability to transfer tickets for the "Rhapsody" tour so that they may only be transferred between fans at the original price.

Fans will still have protection against unforeseen circumstances. Those who purchase tickets and are no longer able to attend their show will be able to sell their tickets at the price they paid using a face value ticket exchange, including the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange — which is free to use for buyers and sellers.

Unfortunately, the states of New York, Illinois and Colorado have laws in place that protect ticket scalpers. These laws prohibit artists from being able to restrict the transfer of their tickets to face-value exchanges only. For shows in these states, QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT strongly encourages fans to only buy or sell tickets to one another on face-value exchanges.

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT "Rhapsody" fall 2023 North American tour dates:

Oct. 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 08 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 10 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Oct. 15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Oct. 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 23 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Oct. 25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 30 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Nov. 02 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Nov. 05 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Nov. 08 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Nov. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

Photo: Xavier Vila © Miracle Productions LLP