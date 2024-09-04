  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY Suffers Minor Stroke

September 4, 2024

QUEEN guitarist Brian May has revealed he recently suffered a minor stroke.

Although the episode initially left the 77-year-old rock legend unable to use his left arm, he has since regained enough movement to be able to play music again.

"The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days," he said in a video posted earlier today (Wednesday, September 4) on his web site. "I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago, and what they called it was a minor stroke. All of a sudden — out of the blue — I didn’t have any control over this arm. So it was a little scary, I have to say."

May was rushed to Frimley Park Hospital in Camberley, Surrey where he received "the most fantastic care and attention; blue lights flashing the lot, very exciting."

Brian went on to say that he did not want to go public with his minor stroke at the time "because I didn't want anything surrounding it. I really don't want sympathy. Please don't do that, because it'll clutter up my inbox, and I hate that. The good news is I'm okay. I'm just doing what I’m told, which is basically nothing. I'm grounded, I'm not allowed to go out, drive, get on a plane, I'm not allowed to raise the heart rate too high. But I am good."

May's stroke came four years after he had a "small" heart attack. At the time, he said was shocked to realize he wasn't as healthy as he thought, and he was "very near death". He discovered three arteries were "congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart", and subsequently had surgery to fit three stents — tiny tubes to hold open blocked arteries.

Four and a half years ago, May had to be hospitalized after he tore his buttocks "to shreds" while gardening. As a result, he developed severe sciatica and suffered what he later described as a "small heart attack" from the medication. May then had a bad reaction to his heart attack medication and nearly died. More recently, Brian underwent cataract eye surgery.

He later said that he believed that coronavirus may have played a role in his heart attack because of the way the virus thickened the blood. As a result, he said he was living a "ridiculously careful" life with actress wife Anita Dobson — whom he credited with saving his life.

"She was incredible," he told the Daily Express back in 2020. "I couldn't do anything and she just kind of nursed me, so I will forever be in her debt; she did an incredible job on me."

Find more on Queen
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).