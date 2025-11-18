QUEEN's FREDDIE MERCURY Celebrated On U.K.'s Royal Mint Collectible Coin

Rock and roll history is set to be immortalized as The Royal Mint unveils a U.K. coin to celebrate one of the greatest showmen of all time, Freddie Mercury — an extraordinary tribute to the rock icon whose voice and showmanship defined generations.

The collectible coin captures Mercury mid-performance at the height of his powers, showcasing the flamboyant frontman in full flow with his signature inscribed alongside his portrait. The design's intricate details tell the story of Mercury's extraordinary talent through carefully crafted design elements.

Freddie's legendary four-octave vocal range is represented by a musical stave that runs around the edge of the coin, spanning from bass to treble notes. The studded armband edge design draws inspiration from his iconic Live Aid performance outfit, a fitting tribute to what many consider the greatest rock performance of all time. A selection of the coins will also feature color, bringing Freddie's iconic yellow jacket to life on the coin design and capturing the vibrant energy that made him such a magnetic stage presence.

This celebration comes at a particularly poignant time, commemorating the 40th anniversary of QUEEN's show-stealing performance at Live Aid in July 1985 and also the 40th anniversary of Freddie's first solo studio album, "Mr Bad Guy", released the same year, reminding fans of his versatility as both a QUEEN member and solo artist who pushed creative boundaries throughout his career.

In a special moment that brought the coin's creation full circle, Freddie Mercury's sister, Kashmira Bulsara, visited The Royal Mint to strike the very first coin herself, making her an integral part of this historic tribute to her brother's legacy.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint, said: "Having Kashmira visit us to strike the first Freddie Mercury coin was incredibly moving and made this project even more special. Freddie Mercury wasn't just a musician; he was a force of nature who transformed every stage he stepped onto. This coin captures that electric energy and celebrates a truly global icon whose influence continues to inspire generations. The level of detail in this design, from his signature to the musical stave representing his incredible vocal range, makes this one of our most special commemorative pieces."

Kashmira Bulsara, Freddie Mercury's sister, commented: "Striking the first coin at The Royal Mint was such an emotional and proud moment for me. Freddie would have been absolutely delighted to see himself honored in this way and to know that his family was part of bringing this tribute to life."

Kashmira added, "He always had such respect for British traditions and institutions, and to have The Royal Mint celebrate his legacy with such beautiful artistry would have meant the world to him. The coin perfectly captures his passion and the joy he brought to millions through his music."

The Freddie Mercury collectible coin continues The Royal Mint's tradition of celebrating British cultural icons who have left an indelible mark on the world stage. From his early days with QUEEN through to his final performances, Mercury's legacy as one of Britain's greatest entertainers is now preserved forever on an official U.K. coin.

In a fitting tribute to Mercury's philanthropic legacy, The Royal Mint will also gift a special gold proof version of the coin to the Mercury Phoenix Trust, the AIDS charity founded in his memory. The charity will auction this unique piece in the coming months, continuing Mercury's mission to support those affected by HIV and AIDS.

Freddie Mercury is the latest music artist to form part of The Royal Mint's ongoing "Music Legends" coin series, celebrating the greatest singer and songwriters in British history. Mercury follows the likes of David Bowie, George Michael, Shirley Bassey and Paul McCartney in being honored on their very own U.K. coin. The Music Legends coin series has proved hugely popular with collectors and music fans, delivering nearly half a million coins to enthusiasts in 108 countries around the world.

The collection is available from 9 a.m. on November 18, with prices starting from £18.50.

For more information and to purchase from The Royal Mint, visit www.royalmint.com.