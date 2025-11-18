SHINEDOWN Releases New Single 'Searchlight'

SHINEDOWN has released a new single, "Searchlight", via Atlantic Records. The song marks the start of the next era for the multi-platinum band, arriving on the heels of a career-defining year that included sold-out arenas, record-breaking chart success, and a historic debut at the Grand Ole Opry.

The song was first performed live during the band's Opry debut last month where the band's fans packed the infamous venue and the song became the most talked-about moment of the night. SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith introduced the song by telling the audience: "Sometimes when you listen close enough to the universe and you're willing to receive something from it — a song can come out of thin air. We didn't find this one, it found us."

On the song's release, Smith said: "'Searchlight' is a song about owning your true feelings. It's an awakening of the soul. Lyrically it is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the moment you decide to go out into the world, and find your purpose. Musically it is an homage to all the music our parents, and grandparents brought us up on. It is a love letter to Americana, rhythm and blues, bluegrass, outlaw country, and, of course, rock 'n' roll. The creative process for this song was quite a journey, and we hope all the 'fans/family' feel that authenticity in every note, and every word."

Written by Smith, SHINEDOWN bassist/producer Eric Bass and Dave Bassett and produced by Bass at his Big Animal Studio in Charleston, South Carolina, "Searchlight" channels the emotional depth and anthemic power that have become SHINEDOWN's signature but with new sonic elements fitting of the Opry's stage. In the song's music video, shot by Andrew Donoho, you can see each member performing their own instruments including a steel pedal guitar and banjo. Filmed in Nashville, Tennessee the day after their Opry debut, the video showcases the band's live performance as well as the emotional power behind the song.

The music video for "Searchlight" will make its online debut later today (Tuesday, November 18) at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. (noon) ET.

On the beautiful music video, Brent noted: "We needed the video to be artistic, but also to showcase a visual epiphany. This was our very first time working with director, Andrew Donoho, and to his credit, there was a different treatment in the beginning, to which I asked, 'Could we think a bit more outside the box?' (You will understand the reference when you see the video.) Andrew did not miss a beat and told me and the band, 'Absolutely. Let's find something that is true to the song and also represents the band in the most honest way possible.' In our opinion, he was able to capture the essence of the song, by using practical effects, and smart camera work. We hope everybody enjoys the video as much as we enjoyed making it."

2025 has already been a defining year for SHINEDOWN, with "Searchlight" following their powerful global hit "Three Six Five", which topped multiple radio formats including No. 1 at Alternative, Top 10 at Hot AC and AC, and Top 20 at Top 40. The band also released "Dance, Kid, Dance" and "Killing Fields" — both of which hit No. 1 — further cementing their dominance at radio. SHINEDOWN currently holds the record for the most No. 1 songs on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart (21 No. 1s to date),making them the top artist in the chart's history, as well as the most No. 1s on the Mediabase Active Rock chart (23 No. 1s to date),along with the records for the most Top 5s and Top 10s in the chart's history.

In addition, this year SHINEDOWN sold out and performed at Madison Square Garden for the first time during the band's "Dance, Kid, Dance" arena tour — a career milestone for the band. As part of the tour, they donated $1 from every ticket sold to Musicians On Call, resulting in a $300,000 contribution that helped launch a new bedside music program in partnership with HCA Florida Healthcare. Smith and SHINEDOWN guitarist Zach Myers recently performed at the program's kickoff event. Earlier this year, the band also took home multiple iHeartRadio Awards, further solidifying their standing as one of the most impactful bands of today.

Recently the band announced their first-ever curated festival event — Shinedown's Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend, taking place October 23-25, 2026 in Miramar Beach, Florida. The three-day destination experience will feature performances from SHINEDOWN (two headlining sets),BUSH, HANSON, FLYLEAF (with Lacey Sturm),LIVING COLOUR, FROM ASHES TO NEW, GUARDIANS OF THE JUKEBOX, NEON MOONERS and more to be announced.

Not to mention, SHINEDOWN recently announced they will be headlining the unparalleled Sonic Temple festival. They'll take the main stage on Friday, May 15, 2026, marking their first time headlining the iconic Ohio event. Their momentous performance will anchor the festival's second night, with MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, BRING ME THE HORIZON and TOOL leading the other days of the lineup.

Up next, SHINEDOWN is confirmed for the 2025 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One where they will perform on December 2 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, December 8 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, December 9 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena and December 16 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.

Photo credit: Ryan Camp