QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Cancels More European Shows As JOSH HOMME Receives 'Continued Medical Care'

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE have canceled all August 2024 concerts of the band's European tour in order for frontman Josh Homme to receive "continued medical care" following his recent "emergency surgery".

The band states: "Due to continued medical care, it is under doctors' orders that Josh Homme remain in their care in the United States.

"The Homme family and QOTSA are so grateful for the outpouring of well wishes and kind understanding during this time."

Newly canceled QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE appearances:

Aug. 08 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West Festival

Aug. 09 - Oslo, NO - Oya Festival

Aug. 10 - Copenhagen, DK - Syd For Solen Festival

Aug. 15 - Charleville-Merieres, FR - Cabaret Vert Festival

Aug. 16 - Biddenghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival

Aug. 18 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop Festival

Aug. 21 - Villar De Mouros, PT - Villar De Mouros Festival

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE previously canceled all July 2024 concerts of the band's European tour for the same reason.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE last performed on July 6 in Milan, Italy, after canceling their appearance at the AMA Music Festival the previous night due to unspecified illness.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's "The End Is Nero" tour is in support of the band's eighth studio album, "In Times New Roman…", hailed by Variety as "self-produced by band founder Homme and one of his strongest QOTSA lineups ever, is one of the rawest and heaviest albums the band has delivered."

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE performed live for the first time in more than three years on May 26, 2023 at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio. Prior to the Columbus gig, Josh Homme and his bandmates played one gig in early 2020, their first since 2018.

"In Times New Roman…" was made available digitally and physically on June 16, 2023 via Matador Records. The LP was recorded and mixed at Homme's own Pink Duck (RIP),with additional recording at Shangri-La. The album was produced by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and mixed by Mark Rankin. Artwork and double LP gatefold packaging was designed by longtime collaborator Boneface. LP vinyl was made available globally in black, green, red, silver and blue.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE said in its album announcement that the record reflects the heartache its members have experienced in the past few years.

"In Times New Roman..." is "raw, at times brutal and not recommended for the faint of heart," a press release states. "And yet, it's perhaps the most beautiful and definitely the most rewarding album in their epic discography. Homme's most acerbic lyrics to date are buoyed by the instantly identifiable QOTSA sonic signature, expanded and embellished with new and unprecedented twists in virtually every song. With 'In Times New Roman…' we see that sometimes one needs to look beneath scars and scabs to see beauty, and sometimes the scabs and scars are the beauty."