QUEENSRŸCHE Announces 2025 European Leg Of 'The Origins' Tour

QUEENSRŸCHE has announced the European leg of "The Origins Tour", set to take place in January/February 2025.

The band said: "We are excited to announce 'The Origins Tour Part II' for our European and United Kingdom fans where we will once again be performing songs from both the EP and 'The Warning' in their entirety!! We will be joined by our special guests NIGHT DEMON on all dates. General on sale starts THIS Friday!!"

Tour dates:

Jan. 31 - Kulttuuritalo - Helsinki, Finland

Feb. 02 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

Feb. 03 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

Feb. 04 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden

Feb. 06 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

Feb. 07 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany

Feb. 08 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

Feb. 09 - Effenaar - Eindhoven, Netherlands

Feb. 11 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

Feb. 12 - XOYO - Birmingham, UK

Feb. 14 - Marble Factory - Bristol, UK

Feb. 15 - Electric Brixton - London, UK

Feb. 17 - Le Trianon - Paris, France

Feb. 18 - Komplex - Zürich, Switzerland

Feb. 19 - Backstage - München, Germany

Feb. 20 - Magazzini Generali - Milan, Italy

Feb. 22 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

Feb. 23 - Dürer Kert - Budapest, Hungary

Feb. 25 - Palladium - Warsaw, Poland

Feb. 26 - Metropol - Berlin, Germany

Feb. 28 - Fabrik - Hamburg, Germany

Although QUEENSRŸCHE would score multi-platinum albums and hit singles over their career, their fans have developed an undeniable love for the group's early releases, the 1983 EP and 1984's "The Warning" album, when they helped trailblaze a style of rock that combined elements of metal and prog. And for the first time ever, QUEENSRŸCHE is performing both classic releases in their entirety as part of "The Origins Tour".

When the U.S. leg of "The Origins Tour" was first announced, singer Todd La Torre said in a statement: "We are thrilled to bring to you 'The Origins Tour'. This will be the first time in QUEENSRŸCHE's history that the EP and 'The Warning' will be performed live in their entirety."

He added: "Join us for this unique and very special experience, as we celebrate the origins of QUEENSRŸCHE. Take hold!"

Early last year, QUEENSRŸCHE completed its 2023 U.S. headlining tour with support from former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman and TRAUMA. On that tour, QUEENSRŸCHE's 18-song set included no less than five songs from the band's sixteenth studio album, "Digital Noise Alliance", which came out in October 2022 via Century Media. The record was once again helmed by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who previously worked with QUEENSRŸCHE on 2015's "Condition Hüman" and 2019's "The Verdict" LPs.

Stone, who rejoined QUEENSRŸCHE in 2021, contributed guitar solos to the band's latest studio album.

Since late May 2021, Stone has been handling second-guitar duties in QUEENSRŸCHE, which announced in July 2021 that longtime guitarist Parker Lundgren was exiting the group to focus on "other business ventures."

Stone originally joined QUEENSRŸCHE for the 2003 album "Tribe" and stayed with the band for six years before leaving the group.

For the past seven years, drummer Casey Grillo has been filling in for original QUEENSRŸCHE drummer Scott Rockenfield, who stepped away from the band's touring activities in early 2017 to spend time with his young son.

In October 2021, Rockenfield filed a lawsuit against guitarist Michael Wilton and bassist Eddie Jackson, alleging, among other things, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and wrongful discharge. A few months later, Wilton and Jackson filed a countersuit against Rockenfield, accusing him of abandoning his position as a member of the band and misappropriating the group's assets to his own personal benefit. That dispute has since been settled out of court.