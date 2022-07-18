RACHEL BOLAN On SKID ROW's New Lineup: 'It Kind Of Feels Like A New Band'

SKID ROW frontman Erik Grönwall, bassist Rachel Bolan and guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo were interviewed by Chaoszine prior to their performance at Sauna Open Air festival in Tampere, Finland on July 9. You can now watch the chat below.

Regarding the feedback SKID ROW has received to the first single from the band's upcoming album, "The Gang's All Here", and their recent live performances, Bolan said: "It kind of feels like a new band, like we hit a reset button. And the attention that we're getting now, it's very positive, and it's nice to have that back."

Rachel also touched upon the addition of Erik, who went from auditioning for the competition show "Swedish Idol" back in 2009 by singing a cover of SKID ROW's "18 And Life" to now fronting the band. He joked: "We needed to wait for [Erik] to be born and grow up. That was our plan all along. We were waiting for some kid in Sweden to be born and then be old enough to come on the road with us.

"But, yeah, it's been great," Bolan continued. "And it has really brought this band to a new level. There's nothing bad I could say about it — 'cause I would. [Laughs]"

"The Gang's All Here" will be released on October 14 via earMUSIC. SKID ROW recorded most of the effort in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

In May, SKID ROW shared the music video for "The Gang's All Here" title track.

Grönwall joined SKID ROW in January as the replacement for ZP Theart, who had been in the group for more than six years. Theart played his final gig with SKID ROW in February before being officially given the boot.

Grönwall was a member of the Swedish hard rock band H.E.A.T. with whom he recorded four studio albums — "Address The Nation" (2012),"Tearing Down The Walls" (2014),"Into The Great Unknown" (2017) and "H.E.A.T II" (2020) — before exiting the group in October 2020.

Grönwall was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021. Six months later, he announced that he was cancer free after receiving a bone marrow transplant in August. "Some anonymous wonderful human being somewhere in the world donated his/her blood cells so that I could get a second chance at life," he told Headbangers Lifestyle in January. "Sometimes I can just get tears in my eyes when I think about it. It's so beautiful that one person who is not connected to me in any way wanted to do that for me. He/she doesn't know that the blood cells were for me. It's completely anonymous."

Last September, Grönwall released his cover version of "18 And Life" via all streaming platforms.

In 2018, Grönwall debuted in the U.S. for 10 million viewers in NBC's live broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's and Tim Rice's musical "Jesus Christ Superstar". Along with John Legend, Alice Cooper, Sara Bareilles and others, Erik played the key role of Simon Zealotes.