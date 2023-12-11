  • facebook
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Bassist TIM COMMERFORD's Trio 7D7D Releases New Single 'Written On A Napkin'

December 11, 2023

7D7D, the project featuring RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE bassist Tim Commerford alongside Mathias Wakrat and Jonny Polonsky, has released its third single, "Written On A Napkin", via Mad Bunny Records.

The trio released their debut single "Capitalism" on Black Friday November 25 2022, closely followed by their second single, "Misinformed", on December 13, 2022. They have been working together on new material in Tim and Mathias's Los Angeles studio since and "Written On A Napkin" is the first single from those sessions.

When asked about "Written On a Napkin", Tim said: "It can be scary and painful to watch life as you knew it disintegrate, whether it's the world in general or just whatever's happening to you personally. Music is the best medicine there is."

Wakrat expanded: "'Written On A Napkin' started as a beat that Tim liked and started playing bass lines to. After trying different beats for different parts, Tim suggested I play an Elvin Jones-inspired beat for the chorus, and Tim responded to the beat that came with this beautiful melody in the chorus. Once we had an idea of what the song was like, we sent the files to Jonny who took the song to a different level that in turn inspired Tim to make a few more changes and get us to the song that it is today."

Polonsky said: "'Written On a Napkin' is about change, transformation and metamorphosis. And it's all a little easier with your trusted friends and loved ones by your side. Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid."

"Written On A Napkin" picks up where "Capitalism" and "Misinformed" left off — the opening lines delivered with a lulling melody accentuated by Jonny's warm guitar work as Tim sings like a whisper into the ear: "keep on walking and just stay natural....keep on thinking it's okay, try to act like nobody wants to kill you...." Then the chorus drops in with an agitated syncopation propelled by Tim's bass and Mathias' drums as the lyrics question the meaning of life, inviting listeners to peer beyond the veil, explicitly denouncing the tyranny and injustices Tim observes, and has raged against, all his life.

Raised in Irvine, California, Tim learned the bass and began to channel a tough childhood into music. By the time he was in his early 20s, he was in RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE. Tim was also in AUDIOSLAVE (where he met Jonny) and PROPHETS OF RAGE.

French-born Mathias first fell in love with percussion through his uncle who played, and began studying it at age 11, before moving to Los Angeles, where he would later meet Tim. Tim and Mathias were fast friends, sharing a passion for mountain bikes and John Coltrane, though it took many years before they performed together in a band.

In 2015 the two were both in the trio WAKRAT, which Tim described as "unapologetic, unrelenting, unbridled and uncensored. Understood?" However, this could be said of every band Tim has been in.

Tim and Jonny first started writing music together after AUDIOSLAVE broke up. Jonny had been a guitar tech, but that humble position is deceptive — Jonny was discovered in the 1990s by Reeves Gabrels, and Frank Black from the PIXIES helped produce his first demo. Jonny was then signed by Rick Rubin to his label American Recordings. Jonny went on to join PUSCIFER, he has toured with many artists, including Tom Morello, and he has recorded with Kevin Haskins and David J of BAUHAUS, and played on the last two Johnny Cash albums produced by Rubin and more.

