RAMMSTEIN's TILL LINDEMANN Announces Fall 2025 European Solo Tour

RAMMSTEIN's TILL LINDEMANN Announces Fall 2025 European Solo TourNovember 13, 2024
RAMMSTEIN vocalist Till Lindemann has announced a fall 2025 European solo tour. All shows will feature support from AESTHETIC PERFECTION.
The Till Lindemann band includes guitar players Jes Paige and Emily Ruvidich, bass player Danny Lohner (NINE INCH NAILS),keyboardist Constance Day and drummer Joe Letz (COMBICHRIST).
Tour dates:
Oct. 29 - Leipzig, DE @ QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena
Oct. 31 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
Nov. 04 - London, GB @ OVO Arena Wembley
Nov. 06 - Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
Nov. 08 - Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle
Nov. 10 - Dresden, DE @ Messe Dresden
Nov. 20 - Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena
Nov. 21 - Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD BANK DOME
Nov. 23 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
Nov. 25 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
Nov. 27 - Nuremberg, DE @ Arena NÜRNBERGER Versicherung
Nov. 29 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
Dec. 01 - Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena
Dec. 02 - Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome
Dec. 04 - Bukarest, RO @ ROMEXPO
Dec. 06 - Istanbul, TR @ Ülker Sports Arena
Dec. 08 - Sofia, BG @ Arena Armeec
Dec. 10 - Zagreb, HR @ Arena
Dec. 14 - Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
Dec. 16 - Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Till kicked off his first-ever solo tour of North America on September 17 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.
This past spring and summer, Lindemann joined his RAMMSTEIN bandmates for another European stadium tour. The trek launched on May 11 at Airport Letňany in Prague, Czech Republic and wrapped up with two performances at Veltins-Arena in Germany, Gelsenkirchen on July 26 and July 27.
In August 2023, Berlin public prosecutor's office dropped its investigation into accusations of sexual offenses by Lindemann, citing a lack of evidence. Lindemann always denied the allegations, with his lawyers calling them "without exception untrue".
In August 2024, RAMMSTEIN released a statement addressing the past allegations, saying: "Since last summer, we have been actively dealing with the accusations made against the band. We take this dispute very seriously, even if much of it is unfounded and excessively exaggerated. It is an inner process that will accompany us for a long time to come. Each of us does this in our own way and deals with it differently."
The band also expressed gratitude, saying: "At this point, we would particularly like to thank our families and loved ones for their unrestricted support and love; they too were hit hard by the allegations made and the media's handling of them.
"We thank our crew, our management, all our employees and everyone who has supported us and remained loyal along this journey. This massive stadium tour with this great show and this extraordinary stage has now come to an end after 135 concerts in 5 years with 6 million fans."
"It's not RAMMSTEIN. It's not us. It's not you. The path continues."
