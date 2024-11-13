RAMMSTEIN's TILL LINDEMANN Announces Fall 2025 European Solo Tour

RAMMSTEIN vocalist Till Lindemann has announced a fall 2025 European solo tour. All shows will feature support from AESTHETIC PERFECTION.

The Till Lindemann band includes guitar players Jes Paige and Emily Ruvidich, bass player Danny Lohner (NINE INCH NAILS),keyboardist Constance Day and drummer Joe Letz (COMBICHRIST).

Tour dates:

Oct. 29 - Leipzig, DE @ QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena

Oct. 31 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Nov. 04 - London, GB @ OVO Arena Wembley

Nov. 06 - Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

Nov. 08 - Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle

Nov. 10 - Dresden, DE @ Messe Dresden

Nov. 20 - Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena

Nov. 21 - Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD BANK DOME

Nov. 23 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

Nov. 25 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

Nov. 27 - Nuremberg, DE @ Arena NÜRNBERGER Versicherung

Nov. 29 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

Dec. 01 - Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena

Dec. 02 - Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome

Dec. 04 - Bukarest, RO @ ROMEXPO

Dec. 06 - Istanbul, TR @ Ülker Sports Arena

Dec. 08 - Sofia, BG @ Arena Armeec

Dec. 10 - Zagreb, HR @ Arena

Dec. 14 - Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

Dec. 16 - Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

Till kicked off his first-ever solo tour of North America on September 17 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

This past spring and summer, Lindemann joined his RAMMSTEIN bandmates for another European stadium tour. The trek launched on May 11 at Airport Letňany in Prague, Czech Republic and wrapped up with two performances at Veltins-Arena in Germany, Gelsenkirchen on July 26 and July 27.

In August 2023, Berlin public prosecutor's office dropped its investigation into accusations of sexual offenses by Lindemann, citing a lack of evidence. Lindemann always denied the allegations, with his lawyers calling them "without exception untrue".

In August 2024, RAMMSTEIN released a statement addressing the past allegations, saying: "Since last summer, we have been actively dealing with the accusations made against the band. We take this dispute very seriously, even if much of it is unfounded and excessively exaggerated. It is an inner process that will accompany us for a long time to come. Each of us does this in our own way and deals with it differently."

The band also expressed gratitude, saying: "At this point, we would particularly like to thank our families and loved ones for their unrestricted support and love; they too were hit hard by the allegations made and the media's handling of them.

"We thank our crew, our management, all our employees and everyone who has supported us and remained loyal along this journey. This massive stadium tour with this great show and this extraordinary stage has now come to an end after 135 concerts in 5 years with 6 million fans."

"It's not RAMMSTEIN. It's not us. It's not you. The path continues."