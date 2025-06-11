RAMMSTEIN's TILL LINDEMANN Releases New Single And Music Video 'Und Die Engel Singen'

RAMMSTEIN frontman Till Lindemann kicks off the festival season with a brand new single, "Und Die Engel Singen", via Out Of Line Music, alongside the official music video on his YouTube channel.

Simultaneously, pre-orders for CD, vinyl and merchandise have started. The physical versions of "Und Die Engel Singen" will be released on limited picture vinyl 7", limited minimax picture CD, regular vinyl 7" and regular maxi CD on August 8, 2025. The limited picture vinyl 7" and limited minimax picture CD are exclusively available at the Out Of Line shop.

Last December, Lindemann unveiled another standalone solo single titled "Meine Welt". The song did not appear on Lindemann's debut solo album, "Zunge", which arrived in November 2024.

Last fall, Lindemann wrapped up his first-ever solo tour of North America. For that run of shows, his band was made up of guitar players Jes Paige and Emily Ruvidich, bassist Danny Lohner (NINE INCH NAILS),keyboardist Constance Day and drummer Joe Letz (COMBICHRIST).

In the summer of 2025, Lindemann will head out for his first solo festival tour through Europe.

Starting October 2025, fans can experience Till's world on his "Meine Welt" tour across Europe, with special guest AESTHETIC PERFECTION.

In the spring and summer of 2024, Lindemann joined his RAMMSTEIN bandmates for another European stadium tour. The trek launched on May 11, 2024 at Airport Letňany in Prague, Czech Republic and wrapped up with two performances at Veltins-Arena in Germany, Gelsenkirchen on July 26, 2024 and July 27, 2024.

In August 2023, Berlin public prosecutor's office dropped its investigation into accusations of sexual offenses by Lindemann, citing a lack of evidence. Lindemann always denied the allegations, with his lawyers calling them "without exception untrue".

Despite Lindemann and RAMMSTEIN's firm denials of wrongdoing, the allegations led to Lindemann being dropped by his publisher, and the Berlin public prosecutor's office launching an investigation.

Image credit: MusicJunkie422