RAMONES Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of First-Ever Show At CBGB

Fifty years ago today, on August 16, 1974, the RAMONES played their first-ever show at New York City's CBGB & OMFUG. While the very first RAMONES gig was March 30, 1974 — with Joey on drums, Dee Dee on lead vocals and bass, Johnny on guitar, and Tommy doing management duties — August 16 marked the debut RAMONES performance to feature all four members on stage together. In the five decades that have passed, the RAMONES have "inspired more bands than anybody since THE BEATLES" (Rolling Stone): the influence of their records "has been incalculable" (The New York Times),and "without the RAMONES, rock'n'roll wouldn't be nearly as interesting" (Pitchfork). From punk to pop culture, music and style were never the same once they hit the scene. But it was from that hallowed club on the Bowery where the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers' revolution began. Clad in leather jackets, tattered tight jeans, and an aura of unprecedented cool, four natives of Forest Hills, Queens declared their downtown dominance, counting off their set with the soon-to-be-iconic shout of "one, two, three, four."

The RAMONES went on to play CBGB some 70 times, as both the band and venue became forever connected as two indelible institutions. In honor of that first concert's 50th anniversary, Rhino Entertainment begins a series of celebrations that will last through the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

From August 16 to August 17, fans can live out the lyrics to "Rockaway Beach" and hitch a ride to Queens. In partnership with NYC Ferry, Rhino has curated three custom commutes to Rockaway Beach, to and from Manhattan multiple times per day. Two-boat party ferries will be decked out in RAMONES decor for the "Rockaway Route," with RAMONES music playing onboard, raffles and giveaways happening throughout the weekend, and free samples of locally owned Rockaway Soda. When riders depart, Rockaway Beach Bakery will also offer RAMONES-themed items to enjoy. Find more details on the ferries and how to ride here.

Additionally, in partnership with Rhino and in celebration of the band's 50th anniversary, Vinyl Me, Please will feature an exclusive pressing of the RAMONES' "Rocket To Russia" as the September 2024 Essentials Record of the Month, pressed on 180g "Gabba Gabba Hey" vinyl with lacquers cut from master tapes (AAA) by Ryan Smith. It includes a Listening Notes booklet written by Nicholas Rombes, and an art print of the band members by Oliver Barrett. The 40th-anniversary edition of the RAMONES' "Too Tough To Die" will be featured as Vinyl Me, Please's September 2024 Rock Record of the Month, pressed on 180g Blue Cloudy vinyl, and a limited-edition "Road To Ruin" LP will also be available as part of the collection, pressed on 180g Orange Cloudy vinyl. Find more information and order each title at vinylmeplease.com, beginning August 30.