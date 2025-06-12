RANDY BACHMAN And BURTON CUMMINGS To Perform As THE GUESS WHO For First Time In 23 Years On 'Rock Legends Cruise XIII'

It has been announced that Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings will play as THE GUESS WHO for the first time in 23 years when they take part in the Rock Legends Cruise as it sails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida through the Caribbean, February 23-27, 2026.

As principal songwriters of THE GUESS WHO's early hits, Bachman and Cummings helped propel the band to international success with songs such as "These Eyes", "Laughing", "Undun", "American Woman", "No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature" and "No Time". Their 1970 album "American Woman" reached No. 1 in Canada, and the title track became the first Billboard number one hit by a Canadian group.

After the group disbanded, Burton continued his winning streak with a gold record for his solo debut single "Stand Tall". He followed his inaugural solo success with more than a dozen hit singles and albums, including "I'm Scared", "My Own Way To Rock", "Break It To Them Gently" and "You Saved My Soul". Burton's 1978 album "Dream Of A Child" became the first quadruple platinum-selling album by a Canadian artist.

Randy went on to find success as BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE with hits such as "Let It Ride", "Roll On Down The Highway", "Takin' Care Of Business", "Lookin' Out for #1", "Hey You" and the BTO anthem "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet".

For the cruise, passengers can look forward to two hours of hits from THE GUESS WHO, along with songs from BTO and Burton Cummings's solo career. Joining Burton and Randy on stage will be Sean Fitzsimons (drums, vocals),Jeff Jones (bass, vocals),Nick Sinopoli (percussion, vocals),Tim Bovaconti (guitar, vocals) and Joe Augello (guitar, vocals).

THE GUESS WHO joins the previously announced line up of GENE SIMMONS BAND, KEVIN CRONIN BAND, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, URIAH HEEP, JEFFERSON STARSHIP, UGLY KID JOE, ROBERT JON & THE WRECK, Gary Hoey and TWO WOLF.

Earlier this year, Bachman told American Songwriter about his plans for a reunion with Cummings for a THE GUESS WHO reunion tour in 2026: "[Burton is] finishing up his stuff this year, I'm finishing up my BTO stuff. And we have a plan for 2026 to be THE GUESS WHO, where … we do a setlist of about 30 hit songs, and it's probably gonna be a two- or three-hour Springsteen kind of marathonic show. And we're all geared to do that in 2026. It'll be the unveiling of 'THE GUESS WHO are back.'"

Two years ago, Bachman and Cummings filed a lawsuit accusing a band calling itself THE GUESS WHO — led by original drummer Garry Peterson — of falsely advertising "a group of hired musicians who have been touring and recording using the band's name."

In September 2024, it was announced that Bachman and Cummings had settled their long-running dispute with former bandmates Peterson and Jim Kale.

Hailed by The Toronto Star as "the greatest band in Canadian history," THE GUESS WHO emerged out of Winnipeg, Manitoba in 1965 and went on to international success through the next decade with an impressive catalogue of songs including "These Eyes", "No Time" and the chart-topping "American Woman". During the course of its legendary career, the band released 11 studio albums, with 1970's "American Woman" — recorded with the classic lineup of Bachman, Cummings, Kale and Peterson — reaching No. 1 in Canada and the top 10 in the United States. THE GUESS WHO charted more than thirty Top 40 singles in Canada along with 14 in the U.S., including "American Woman" which went all the way to No. 1.

The classic lineup of THE GUESS WHO reconvened at various times over the years, including a series of shows captured on 1984's live album "Together Again!" (known as "The Best Of The Guess Who - Live!" in the United States). In 1999, the band performed at the closing ceremonies of the Pan Am Games at Winnipeg Stadium at the personal behest of the premier of Manitoba.

THE GUESS WHO have been bestowed with a wide array of honors in their home country. In addition to their 1987 induction into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame, the band were given a star on Canada's Walk Of Fame in 2001 while in 2002, the band received the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement.

Image credit: wowzieee