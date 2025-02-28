RANDY BACHMAN Discusses Long-Lasting Impact Of His Music On 'Rock & Roll High School' Podcast

The "Rock & Roll High School" podcast, hosted by two-time Grammy Award-winning producer and music executive Pete Ganbarg, continues its fourth season with an in-depth interview featuring rock icon Randy Bachman, available now. This episode delves deep into Bachman's career as the legendary co-founder of THE GUESS WHO and BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE, two of classic rock's most celebrated bands. Bachman reflects on the long-lasting impact of his music, the Winnipeg music scene, working with Phil Ramone, his friendship with Neil Young and the advice he received from him, the influence of Burt Bacharach on his songwriting, the search for his stolen 1957 orange Gretsch 6120 guitar and much more.

With over 120 platinum, gold, and silver awards worldwide, Bachman's catalog boasts over 40 million combined singles and albums sold. His songwriting has delivered some of rock's most unforgettable hits, including "American Woman", "These Eyes", "Laughing", "Let It Ride", "Taking Care Of Business" and "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet".

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" reaching No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

In 2023, Bachman revived BACHMAN TURNER-OVERDRIVE and has continued to tour throughout 2024. Led by Bachman, who was nominated to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, BTO's latest lineup also includes his son Tal Bachman. With Randy's legendary guitar and Tal's contemporary flair, BTO forges ahead, blending their classic hits with a fresh energy that captivates audiences worldwide. The band is also performing hits from THE GUESS WHO, the iconic classic rock group which Bachman co-founded.

