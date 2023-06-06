RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY Has Found 'The Right Guy' To Write His Second Book

In a new interview with "Paltrocast" host Darren Paltrowitz, RATT singer Stephen Pearcy was asked for an update on his previously announced plan to write a second book. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're talking to somebody now, and we think we found the right guy for it. Because I don't want it all to be about, 'Oh, you've gotta compete with [MÖTLEY CRÜE's] 'The Dirt'.' I mean, that's all it was with the Simon & Schuster book, my first one. It was, like, 'No. You've gotta change writers' midstream, and I got another writer. He turned it into more like a play. And it's cool, but it didn't take care of the business in between. There was a lot more in there.

"People think they know the ins and outs of this band, RATT. Bullshit. What you've heard — bullshit.

"A lot of this stuff — if my guys wanna go out there and piss on each other, which I've been there, it's not worth it anymore," Pearcy continued. "What's worth it is being proud of the legacy we're about to leave and this decade and hanging out for 40 fucking years and saying we were one of them, the original guys… 'Cause when I see other bands from my era — I don't care who it is; it could be MÖTLEY [CRÜE] or this or WINGER or whatever — and see 'em kicking ass, it's, like, 'Fuck yes!'

"Tell the world, people," Stephen added. "It ain't gonna last forever."

Pearcy's first book, "Sex, Drugs, Ratt & Roll: My Life In Rock", was released in May 2013 via Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. A 288-page hardcover, it was described in a press release at the time as "a jaw-dropping tell-all from the lead singer of the 1980s supergroup RATT: the groupies, the trashed hotel rooms, the drugs — and just how much you can get away with when you're one of the biggest hair metal stars of all time."

In a 2011 interview, Pearcy stated about "Sex, Drugs, Ratt & Roll: My Life In Rock" — which had been in the works for more than three years: "[It includes] so many stories. The good, the bad (real bad) and the ugly." He added, "It's a big wakeup call to remember some things, but have to share. Some might learn something from my experiences and get something positive in the end. There are bright moments; it's not all about Ratt 'n' Roll."

Pearcy told the San Antonio Metal Music Examiner in a separate interview more than a decade ago: "There's lots of tales in there that people need to know or haven't known. You know, to get the real opinion. . . It's a real honest book. The kitchen sink is in there. It's time to share because nobody knows what we're about or how you got there or what you went through. I got into music by accident — realistically by accident. [Laughs]"

When asked if his book would be a rebuttal to RATT drummer Bobby Blotzer's "Tales Of A Ratt - Things You Shouldn't Know" autobiography or if it would be more autobiographical in nature, Pearcy said at the time: "Both. Because when I started that band, people got the wrong perspective on so many things. That's why we're on the level we don't wish to be on, by default and admission. But everything I say is going to be honest. Bob took his own side on his book. But it's his own. It's like when I read the Keith Richards and [Steven] Tyler books, I thought, 'That's how I want my book to read.'"

As the founder, lead singer, and songwriter of the metal rock band RATT, Pearcy led his creation to mega multi-platinum success year after year from 1984 to 1991. RATT climbed up the charts with "Out Of The Cellar", which generated Top 10 singles followed by sold-out tours throughout the world.

Throughout RATT's nearly four decades of success with Pearcy at its helm, they released eight albums and played thousands of shows worldwide all the while selling over 20 million records.

Pearcy has released five solo albums so far: "Social Intercourse" (2002),"Fueler" (2004),"Under My Skin" (2008),"Smash" (2017) and "View To A Thrill" (2018).

Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier were the sole remaining original members in RATT's most recent lineup, which made its live debut in July 2018 in Mulvane, Kansas. Joining them in the band were drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarists Jordan Ziff (RAZER) and Frankie Lindia.

In January 2021, Pearcy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.