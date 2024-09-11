RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY Recalls Funny OZZY OSBOURNE Tour Story: 'He Was F*****g Nuts'

Paramount+ has released a new clip from the upcoming docuseries "Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal".

In the clip, which premiered via Entertainment Weekly, RATT singer Stephen Pearcy tells a tale about something the band's one-time tourmate Ozzy Osbourne would partake in while staying at hotels.

"In nice hotels, you put your shoes out, have these shined," Pearcy says. "So [Ozzy] goes hobbling down the hall, and he literally pulls his pants down and he just takes a big shit in these shoes. He just had a laugh about it, like 'Ha ha!' They're gonnna wake up. The guys are gonna go out and grab his shoes and just [put their hands] in Ozzy's [shit]. So, anyway, he was fucking nuts."

"Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal" will premiere September 17 exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada and September 18 in additional international Paramount+ markets. Directed by Jeff Tremaine ("Jackass", "The Dirt"),the three-part series showcases the notoriously wild '80s hard rock phenomenon and features interviews with those who lived it, including Bret Michaels (POISON),Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME),Dave "Snake" Sabo (SKID ROW) and Riki Rachtman (MTV's "Headbangers Ball"),along with Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT) and Steve-O, among many others.

"I'm honored to be part of this docuseries, named after the hit POISON song 'Nothin' But A Good Time'," said Michaels. "I'm excited for viewers to take a fresh look at the fans and bands, highs and lows, and to celebrate the music and good times of the '80s and beyond. I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I did, and I can't wait for them to have insight into some of those notoriously crazy moments!"

Based on the acclaimed book "Nöthin But A Good Time: The Uncensored History Of The '80s Hard Rock Explosion" by esteemed rock journalists Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock, the series delivers a fresh and shockingly candid behind-the-scenes look at one of music's most iconic eras. Each episode showcases the insanity and blazing ambition that has enthralled generations of music lovers and continues to influence culture to this day.

"This docuseries is a celebration of the most outrageous decade in rock 'n' roll. It's my love letter to the '80s," said Tremaine.

"Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal" is executive produced by Jeff Tremaine and Shanna Newton for Gorilla Flicks; Eric Wattenberg, Scott Lonker and Will Nothacker for Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios; Erik Olsen; and Bruce Gillmer and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios. Richard Bienstock and Tom Beaujour serve as co-executive producers.

When the "Nöthin But A Good Time: The Uncensored History Of The '80s Hard Rock Explosion" book was released, Pearcy said in a statement: "If you want to relive the explosive decade, this is as close as you're gonna get. All right here, right now."

Michaels added: "From the streets to the Strip, the studio to the stage, this is an epic tale told by the people that lived it. It's a backstage pass to the wildest and loudest party in rock history ― you'll feel like you were right there with us!"

