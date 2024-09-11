STRYPER Is Working On A 'Really Different And Special' Official Band Documentary

During an appearance on the September 10 episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet was asked by host Eddie Trunk about the status of the band's long-in-the-works official documentary. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's a slow process. What we're trying to do is make it really different and special and unique from any other rock doc out there. Most rock docs are the history of the band, a lot of band footage, which is great, but we wanted to incorporate the fans' perspective and people like yourself, to get your perspective on the band. And we interviewed a lot of people. We still are planning to interview a lot more people. And we're gonna have a lot of footage of the band and interviews of the band, but it's gonna be a very special documentary. And when people see it, I think they'll understand that, when it's final. That won't be probably… We'll go into editing end of — probably in middle to end of next year. It'll come out by '26. I don't think it'll come out in late '25. It'll be more like early early '26. But it's gonna be powerful, man. It's gonna really be great."

STRYPER's 40th-anniversary tour dates will kick off September 11 in Greenville, Tennessee and conclude November 16 in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

STRYPER's 40th-anniversary tour will be a celebration of both classic hits and new-era fan favorites, including outfit changes and an exciting new show production. In most cities, this will be a two-set "evening with"-style show.

In December, Sweet underwent partial thyroidectomy, the surgery to remove part of his thyroid gland. It is the most common surgery for thyroid cancer.

Formed 41 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil", "Even The Devil Believes", "The Final Battle" and "When We Were Kings".

Michael is joined in STRYPER by his brother Robert Sweet (drums),Oz Fox (guitar) and Perry Richardson (bass).

STRYPER's "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" kicked off in late May. For the first time ever, the Christian rockers staged a full tour where they performed their hits and fan favorites acoustically.

Photo credit: Alex Solca Photography