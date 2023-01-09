  • facebook
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS And SMASHING PUMPKINS Among Headliners Of This Year's BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY Festival

January 9, 2023

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced the 2023 tenth-anniversary festival lineup today, featuring over 75 musical acts, including headline artists RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, Post Malone, Lizzo, DURAN DURAN, Lil Nas X and the SMASHING PUMPKINS.

The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 26-28, 2023. Three-day festival tickets go on sale at noon PT on Tuesday, January 10 at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

Three-day general admission tickets begin at $389/pp. Three-day VIP tickets are $979/pp. Three-day Skydeck tickets are $1799/pp, three-day Marriott Bonvoy American Express VIP Viewing Suite tickets are $1899/pp, and three-day Platinum tickets are $5495/pp.

BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its highly entertaining Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2023 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, BottleRock Napa Valley pairs the very best of the Napa Valley's wine, food and craft brews with today’s biggest names in music.

The RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS previously played at the BottleRock festival in 2016 and were also announced as headliners for the 2020 festival, which was eventually canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It returned in the fall of 2021.

