RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Drummer CHAD SMITH's Art To Be Exhibited At Santa Monica Place

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith's art will be exhibited in a limited-engagement presentation at the Road Show Company gallery at Santa Monica Place (395 Santa Monica Place, Unit 166 – between Nordstrom and Tiffany & Co.) in Santa Monica, California.

"The Art Of Chad Smith" opens on Tuesday July 26, 2022 and extends through Sunday, July 31. Three very special in-gallery receptions are planned for Saturday, July 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 31 from 1 to 4 p.m. All RHCP fans, concertgoers and collectors are welcome to attend. All artwork will be on exhibition and available for acquisition. The exhibition as well as the special events are complimentary and open to the public. RSVPs are strongly suggested at [email protected]

For more information, visit www.roadshowcompany.com or call 866-900-6699.

Over the last three decades, Smith has become one of the most recognizable figures in rock and rhythm. Born in Minnesota and raised in Michigan, Smith began playing drums at the age of seven and performed with a number of bands locally before joining the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS in 1988. As drummer for the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, he's sold more than 80 million albums and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. He is also a member of supergroup CHICKENFOOT and the BOMBASTIC MEATBATS. Smith's work has also been featured in the studio for artists including Ozzy Osbourne, Glenn Hughes, John Fogerty, THE DIXIE CHICKS, Jenni Kid Rock, Jake Bugg, THE AVETT BROTHERS and Joe Satriani.

In 2015, Smith went from drum kit to canvas with his first collection of artwork titled "Parallax". A massive-selling debut art release, "Parallax" featured 13 visuals on canvas created from rhythm. Using drumsticks that light, much like a painter would use brushes with oils, Smith constructed the visuals through his movement behind the drums. His work in this rhythmic art form has continued and for the first time Smith is showcasing more than 80 new works of art to the world.