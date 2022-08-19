RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Release New Single 'Tippa My Tongue' From Upcoming Album 'Return Of The Dream Canteen'

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS have released the official music video for their new single "Tippa My Tongue". The psychedelic clip was directed by Malia James — who also helmed the band's video for "These Are The Ways" earlier this year —and features animation from Julien Calemard and Thami Nabil. The track is taken from RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' upcoming second album of 2022, "Return Of The Dream Canteen", which will be made available on October 14. The LP will arrive just six months after the release of "Unlimited Love".

Like "Unlimited Love", "Return Of The Dream Canteen" was produced by Rick Rubin, who also helmed past RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS albums such as 1991's "Blood Sugar Sex Magik" and 1999's "Californication".

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS frontman Anthony Kiedis announced "Return Of The Dream Canteen" from the stage at a sold-out concert at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado in late July.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS said in a statement: "We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining."

The band continued: "With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed."

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS added: "'Return Of The Dream Canteen' is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It's packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS."

"Return Of The Dream Canteen" marks the second RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS album since the return of guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the band in late 2019.

Pre-orders for "Return Of The Dream Canteen" have begun via the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS web site. It's available on double vinyl, CD, cassette or digital download.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS had previously said that they recorded 48 songs during the sessions that produced "Unlimited Love", with Frusciante claiming that "some of the best stuff" would surface on the follow-up album.

"Unlimited Love" entered the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 1 with sales of 97,500 album equivalent units, marking the band's first LP to top the chart since 2016's "Stadium Arcadium".

The Denver concert was the launch of the North American leg of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' stadium tour. Guests on the trek, which runs through September, include HAIM, BECK, THUNDERCAT, THE STROKES, KING PRINCESS, ST. VINCENT and POST MALONE.