RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Share EDDIE VAN HALEN Tribute Song 'Eddie'

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS have released a new song inspired by legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen. "Eddie" is taken from RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' upcoming second album of 2022, "Return Of The Dream Canteen", which will arrive on October 14. The LP will be issued just six months after the release of "Unlimited Love".

In "Eddie", RHCP frontman Anthony Kiedis delivers lines that are a clear reference to the late VAN HALEN axeman. He sings: "Sailing the Sunset Strip, I'm a bit of a king / Granny would take a trip, I'll be bending the strings / Got hammers in both my hands, such a delicate touch / They say I'm from Amsterdam, does that make me Dutch?"

Kiedis comments on the inspiration for the song: "Sometimes we don't realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die. Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death [RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS bassist] Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bass line. John [Frusciante, guitar], Chad [Smith, drums] and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded. It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives."

He continued: "Although the song doesn't speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock 'n' roll tapestry that VAN HALEN painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream."

When Eddie died in October 2020, < Flea tweeted: "Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother."

Like "Unlimited Love", "Return Of The Dream Canteen" was produced by Rick Rubin, who also helmed past RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS albums such as 1991's "Blood Sugar Sex Magik" and 1999's "Californication".

"Return Of The Dream Canteen" marks the second RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS album since the return of guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the band in late 2019.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS had previously said that they recorded 48 songs during the sessions that produced "Unlimited Love", with Frusciante claiming that "some of the best stuff" would surface on the follow-up album.

"Unlimited Love" entered the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 1 with sales of 97,500 album equivalent units, marking the band's first LP to top the chart since 2016's "Stadium Arcadium".