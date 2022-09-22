RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS To Release EDDIE VAN HALEN-Inspired Song 'Eddie'

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS have released a short teaser for a new song inspired by legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

A 57-second clip of "Eddie" was uploaded to RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' Twitter account, with RHCP frontman Anthony Kiedis delivering lines that are a clear reference to the late VAN HALEN axeman.

He sings: "Sailing the Sunset Strip, I'm a bit of a king / Granny would take a trip, I'll be bending the strings / Got hammers in both my hands, such a delicate touch / They say I'm from Amsterdam, does that make me Dutch?"

The full "Eddie" track will be made available tomorrow (Friday, September 23). The song is taken from RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' upcoming second album of 2022, "Return Of The Dream Canteen", which will arrive on October 14. The LP will be issued just six months after the release of "Unlimited Love".

When Eddie died in October 2020, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS bassist Flea tweeted: "Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother."

Like "Unlimited Love", "Return Of The Dream Canteen" was produced by Rick Rubin, who also helmed past RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS albums such as 1991's "Blood Sugar Sex Magik" and 1999's "Californication".

"Return Of The Dream Canteen" marks the second RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS album since the return of guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the band in late 2019.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS had previously said that they recorded 48 songs during the sessions that produced "Unlimited Love", with Frusciante claiming that "some of the best stuff" would surface on the follow-up album.

"Unlimited Love" entered the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 1 with sales of 97,500 album equivalent units, marking the band's first LP to top the chart since 2016's "Stadium Arcadium".