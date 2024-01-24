REIGNING PHOENIX MUSIC Announces Integration Of ATOMIC FIRE RECORDS

Reigning Phoenix Music, the emerging force in heavy music, has announced the integration of Atomic Fire Records. The strategic move sees the incorporation of Atomic Fire Records' roster into the RPM family and expands into a very impressive global lineup comprised of many genre-defining bands.

The new RPM roaster boasts many legendary, Grammy-nominated, and global powerhouses such as OPETH and MESHUGGAH, German pioneers of heavy metal HELLOWEEN, Finnish metal legends AMORPHIS, the newly signed DEICIDE and Sebastian Bach, with more to be revealed soon.

"Everyone at RPM is extremely excited about the prospect of continuing our quest to build the most impressive line-up in heavy music, especially this moment as we welcome many of these icons into the fold," said Sven Bogner, founder of RPM.

Gerardo Martinez, co-founder of RPM, states: "It is an honor to welcome and to see familiar faces join the team! Having spent 20 years with MESHUGGAH, I'm very much looking forward to another 20."

"Our vision for RPM goes beyond just being another record label; it is a collective endeavor to unite with exceptional individuals and bands deeply aligned with our commitment to extraordinary music," said Jochen Richert, the newly appointed managing director for RPM in Germany.

This new structure solidifies RPM as a big contender in the current heavy music scene and promises a great variety of quality music to be released in the future. Atomic Fire's sub-label Fireflash Records will be integrated as well. The RPM family also promises to heavily focus on new and up and coming artists, catering to their specific needs, paving the way to the young talent to reach success. More details will be unveiled soon.

RPM is currently headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, and Los Angeles, California. RPM also has full localized world-wide market support and expertise with teams offering best services and practices, including boots on the ground in major markets such as the U.K., Mexico City, Latin America, Australia, and more.

Founded in 2023, Reigning Phoenix Music is truly the 100% independently owned vision of music industry professional Gerardo Martinez and avionics and tech entrepreneur Sven Bogner. The blueprint is to continue to help heavy metal, extreme and hard music thrive by partnering with an array of well-established acts, new talent, and iconic artists by offering best services and practices in the industry. RPM's paramount goal is to help the artists amplify their music and talent to a winning formula for success.