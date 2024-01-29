REO SPEEDWAGON And TRAIN Announce Summer 2024 Tour

Iconic hitmakers TRAIN and REO SPEEDWAGON have announced they will be joining forces for this summer's co-headlining tour. The diamond-selling bands will be hitting the road on the "Summer Road Trip 2024" tour, bringing together TRAIN's critically acclaimed catalog of global hits with REO SPEEDWAGON's vast collection of timeless classics for an unforgettable night of music, high energy, and fun that transcends generations. With more than 50 million albums sold worldwide, 32 songs on Billboard's Hot 100, and 28 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart between them, fans nationwide will have a chance to witness epic sets from two of the hardest-working, fun-loving, non-stop touring bands as they perform hours of hits featuring chart-topping anthems and timeless fan favorites.

Produced by Live Nation, the 44-city tour kicks off on July 8 in Somerset, Wisconsin at Somerset Amphitheater, making stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on September 11 in Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Joining TRAIN and REO SPEEDWAGON on the road as direct support on all dates is very special guest YACHT ROCK REVUE. Full tour routing can be found below.

To celebrate the highly anticipated "Summer Road Trip 2024" tour, TRAIN and REO SPEEDWAGON will take the stage at Los Angeles's famed Whisky A Go Go nightclub on the Sunset Strip this Thursday, February 1 for an intimate sneak preview concert that is not to be missed. Tickets for the show go on sale today at 12 p.m. PT. Additionally, the bands will be stopping by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this Wednesday, January 31 for a very special collaboration, which marks their first-ever performance together on stage. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs on ABC at 11:35p/10:35c, and is available next day on Hulu.

Of the tour, TRAIN frontman Pat Monahan shared: "When I was younger I heard a band called REO SPEEDWAGON and fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs. Years later I met Kevin Cronin, and thank goodness he's as great a person as he is a songwriter. This tour won't just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I'll love being on the stage."

REO SPEEDWAGON's Kevin Cronin said: "Pat Monahan and I have done several benefit shows over the years, and now we get to take out our bands for a summer full of music and fun. I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high energy live performances. The REO boys are stoked about this tour."

Citi is the official card of the "Summer Road Trip 2024" tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, January 31 at 10 a.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Fans can gain first access to the artist presales beginning Wednesday, January 31 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 1 at 10 p.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. local time at SaveMeSanFrancisco.com and REOSpeedwagon.com.

TRAIN is a multi-Grammy Award-winning, diamond-selling band from San Francisco that has had 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and 13 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. TRAIN's climb to the top began in 1994, as the original 5-member band tenaciously built a loyal hometown following, leading up to their debut self-titled album released by Columbia in 1998. The tumbling wordplay of "Meet Virginia" gave them their first unlikely radio hit, and 2001's "Drops Of Jupiter" broke them to multi-platinum status thanks to the double-Grammy-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40, has been certified RIAA seven times platinum, and earned the 2001 Grammy Award for "Best Rock Song". The group won another Grammy in 2011 for their global hit "Hey, Soul Sister" from their multi-platinum album "Save Me, San Francisco" (2009),which was the No. 1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA diamond status in 2021 and now eleven times platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. TRAIN has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three Grammy Awards, twonBillboard Music Awards, and dozens of other honors. They've had 24 Top 10 songs across the Billboard charts and six Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including "Drops Of Jupiter" (2001),"My Private Nation" (2003),"California 37" (2012),"Bulletproof Picasso" (2014),"For Me, It's You" (2016),and "A Girl, A Bottle, A Boat" (2017). TRAIN released their critically acclaimed 11th studio album, "AM Gold", in May 2022 and most recently released a new song "I Know" featuring Tenille Townes and Bryce Vine, which marked their 27th career entry on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart.

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO SPEEDWAGON's unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the band's explosive "Hi Infidelity" in 1980, which contained the massive hit singles "Keep On Loving You" and "Take It On the Run". That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA's coveted diamond award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.

From 1977 to 1989, REO SPEEDWAGON released nine consecutive albums all certified platinum or higher. To date, REO SPEEDWAGON has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall, Dave Amato, Bryan Hitt, Derek Hilland, and most recent addition Matt Bissonette, are electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as "Ridin' The Storm Out", "Can't Fight This Feeling", "Time For Me To Fly", "Roll With The Changes", "Keep On Loving You", "Take It On the Run" and many, many more.

More recently, REO has been featured in season three of the hit Netflix series "Ozark" with an episode titled "Kevin Cronin Was Here". Cronin sang a duet with Dolly Parton on his number-one hit "Keep On Loving You" for her star-studded "Rockstar" album, which featured a who's who of rock luminaries including Sir Paul McCartney, Elton John and Sting, to mention just a few. Cronin performed on the 2022 season finale of "American Idol", is a regular guest with the JIM IRSAY COLLECTION band, and is currently putting the finishing touches on his memoir, "Roll With The Changes… My Life Within And Without REO SPEEDWAGON". REO SPEEDWAGON launched their first Las Vegas residency in November of 2023, the sold-out "An Evening of Hi Infidelity …and More!", with return engagements set for May, and again in October of 2024. The band is active in numerous charitable endeavors, including the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Music Drives Us and Moffitt Cancer Center.