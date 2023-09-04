REPENTANCE Releases New Version Of 'Down In The Water' Music Video

Chicago, Illinois-based metallers REPENTANCE have released their sophomore album, "The Process Of Human Demise", via Noble Demon. Listeners can expect an album that combines aggressive riffs, powerful vocals, and thought-provoking lyrics, creating a captivating musical journey through the depths of human emotions and the struggles of existence. Produced by Alex Lackner at Accelerated Sound (with mix/master by Chris Collier at CMC21 Productions),the record's pristine production quality perfectly captures the band's raw energy and intensity.

"The Process Of Human Demise" features 12 brand new tracks showcasing REPENTANCE at their strongest yet. With guest contributions from the likes of TRIVIUM's Corey Beaulieu and FEAR FACTORY's Milo Silvestro, the band's latest offering has become a relentless and intense maelstrom that will sweep you along and an album not to be missed in 2023.

To celebrate "The Process Of Human Demise"'s arrival, REPENTANCE has released a brand new version of its latest music video for the track "Down In The Water". Watch the clip below.

REPENTANCE founder and guitarist Shaun Glass comments on "Down In The Water": "Definitely one of my personal fave songs off the new album. This song oddly enough was one of the first tracks demoed in the early stages and had been changed a few times til we finally got it to where it is now. It has such powerful driving feel and hooks the listener instantly."

"The Process Of Human Demise" track listing:

01. Buried By Fear

02. Withered And Decayed

03. Reborn

04. The Process Of Human Demise

05. Empire

06. Down In The Water

07. A Future Untold

08. All The Misery

09. Light It Up

10. No Innocence

11. A Grave For The False Ones

12. Venom Inside

Formed in 2018 by former SOIL and DIRGE WITHIN guitarist Shaun Glass, REPENTANCE released its critically acclaimed debut album, "God For A Day", in 2020, followed by the EP "Volume I – Reborn" (2021).

REPENTANCE is:

Adam Gilley - Vocals

Shaun Glass - Guitar

Eric Burns - Guitar

Eric Karol - Bass

Brandon White - Drums

Photo by Alex Zarek