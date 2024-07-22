  • facebook
REPENTANCE To Support ORBIT CULTURE In Detroit, Chicago

July 22, 2024

Chicago, Illinois-based metallers REPENTANCE will provide direct support for the Swedish metal act ORBIT CULTURE on August 19 at Majestic Theater in Detroit, Michigan and August 20 at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago, Illinois.

REPENTANCE is promoting its sophomore album, "The Process Of Human Demise", which came out last September via Noble Demon. According to a press release, the LP "combines aggressive riffs, powerful vocals, and thought-provoking lyrics, creating a captivating musical journey through the depths of human emotions and the struggles of existence." Produced by Alex Lackner at Accelerated Sound (with mix/master by Chris Collier at CMC21 Productions),the record's pristine production quality perfectly captures the band's raw energy and intensity.

"The Process Of Human Demise" features 12 brand new tracks, including guest contributions from the likes of TRIVIUM's Corey Beaulieu and FEAR FACTORY's Milo Silvestro.

Formed in 2018 by former SOIL and DIRGE WITHIN guitarist Shaun Glass, REPENTANCE released its critically acclaimed debut album, "God For A Day", in 2020, followed by the EP "Volume I – Reborn" (2021).

In a 2020 interview with Live Life Thru Music, Glass stated about his musical influences: "As a kid, I grew up on the classics like KISS, JUDAS PRIEST, DIO, etc. But then I heard harder stuff like RAVEN, METALLICA, SLAYER, VENOM and that really helped shape my style of riffing. I think the listener can hear these influences in REPENTANCE but without blatantly recycling their songs. Everyone has their obvious influences, I guess. It's how you shape them into your own style that is key."

REPENTANCE is:

Adam Gilley - Vocals
Shaun Glass - Guitar
Eric Burns - Guitar
Eric Karol - Bass
Brandon White - Drums

