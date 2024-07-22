Watch: ACE FREHLEY Performs In St. Ignace, Michigan

The Big Talk and Jordan's Rock Vault YouTube channels have uploaded video of Ace Frehley's entire July 20 performance at "80's Rock Invasion" at Kewadin Casino in Saint Ignace, Michigan.

Featured songs in the Big Talk video:

01. Shock Me 0:00

02. Deuce 4:04

03. 10,000 Volts 7:53

04. Shout It Out Loud 11:40

05. Love Gun 15:00

06. Rocket Ride 19:45

07. New York Groove 25:25

08. Rip It Out 32:07

09. Detroit Rock City 37:00

10. Cold Gin

11. Guitar Solo

12. Rock And Roll All Nite

Featured songs in the Jordan's Rock Vault video:

00:00 Shock Me

04:45 Deuce

08:25 10,000 Volts

12:15 Shout It Out Loud

15:50 Love Gun

20:30 Rocket Ride

24:45 Hotter Than Hell Interlude

26:10 God Of Thunder Intro/New York Groove

32:50 Rip It Out

37:20 Detroit Rock City

42:00 Love Her All I Can Interlude

44:25 Cold Gin

49:50 Smoking Guitar Solo

01:03:20 Rock And Roll All Nite

The original KISS guitarist is continuing to tour in support of his latest solo album, "10,000 Volts", which was released in February via MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music). The LP was produced by Ace and Steve Brown (TRIXTER).

Ace previously praised "10,000 Volts", telling VRP Rocks: "I'm very happy with the way the record turned out. Now, a lot of times I've recorded records where sometimes you look at three or four songs on the album and you consider them not as good as some of the other ones and you kind of consider them as filler. But I don't think there's any filler on this album. I think every song has merit to it."

He added: "I think it's one of the best albums I ever did. I mean, I think it's probably as good as my solo album in 1978, which everybody seems to think is my best album to date. But I think this new album is equally as good as my 1978 solo album, and I think there's more than one hit single on the album."

Ace's new all-original album is the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on "Spaceman", "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command", the latter of which also features Gene's bass playing.

Frehley recently revealed that his next release will be a third "Origins" volume, covering songs by artists who influenced him. He will once again work with Brown on the project, which is tentatively due in 2025.

In an interview with Billboard, Frehley said that he is at one of the best points of his career. "Y'know, here I am at age [73] and I'm putting out one of the best records I've ever recorded," he said. "The playing is great and the singing is some of the best vocals I've ever done. It really doesn't make any sense, but I'm the kind of guy that's always broken rules, y'know?"