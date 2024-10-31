Replica Of JOHN FRUSCIANTE's Iconic 1962 Stratocaster Unveiled By Fender Custom Shop

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) and the Fender Custom Shop (FCS) have announced the Fender Custom Shop limited edition masterbuilt John Frusciante Stratocaster. This masterbuilt, bespoke guitar is a meticulously crafted replica of Frusciante's beloved 1962 sunburst Strat that has been seen on stages and stadiums across the world. Among the ranks of rock and roll's most recognizable guitars, this Stratocaster showcases the true beauty of a road worn instrument — chipped paint, aged lacquer and rich imperfections dominate the body of this Stratocaster, all of which were replicated by senior masterbuilder Paul Waller. The staggering accuracy and heavy relicing of this signature model allows players to emulate one of the modern day's most accomplished phenoms unlike ever before, but moreso, it gives players the opportunity to navigate their own rock and roll journey with this incredible guitar in hand.

"Frusciante's Strat is right up there with the most iconic Fenders of all time; being able to work on his first-ever signature model was a true privilege," said Paul Waller, FCS master builder. "Recreating this instrument's many beautiful imperfections was no easy feat, but behind every ding and dent is a story and it's our job to make sure that this guitar's narrative is told in full, stunning detail. For an instrument this heavily reliced, it still retains so much of its original beauty. A ton of work went into this one, and while much of that can be reflected in its visual components, the whole team is tremendously proud of how this thing plays. The neck has that singular worn in quality that is usually only attainable with a pre-owned vintage guitar and the Abby hand-wound pickups really speak to Fruscinate's expressive, crystalline tone."

While Frusciante has been known to wield a number of different Fenders, his 1962 Sunburst Stratocaster is by far the most well known. Much of Frusciante's style can be attributed to his tremendous technique and otherworldly fusion of punk rock intensity and complex funk rhythms, but the Stratocaster guitars unique voice informed his playing and signature sound. While many players might relegate themselves entirely to the bridge or neck pickup, Frusciante taps into the Strat guitars true potential by frequently switching between all five pickup combinations. Thanks to the bridge pickup's midrange bite and robust output, his solos cut through both on records and live. With the flip of the switch his tone seamlessly turns crystal clear, delivering lush rhythm lines with all the roundness and warmth one could hope to expect from a neck pickup.

To honor the indelible mark that John Frusciante has made on the musical stratosphere, the Fender Custom Shop has spared no expense in recreating his beloved 1962 Stratocaster. The unmistakable reliced finish is expertly cast onto a two-piece alder body that is as comfortable and lightweight as it is deeply resonant. The early-60s style "C" shape rift sawn maple neck and slab rosewood fingerboard harken back to the prized trappings of the Stratocaster guitars golden era — this will leave Fender obsessives jumping for joy while players across all skill levels will revel in the neck's comfort and playability. A set of three '60s-style Strat pickups handwound by legend Abigail Ybarra, sing with profound dynamic range, versatile frequency response and sheer sonic power. An Ilitch Electronics hum-cancelling system allows players to experiment as wildly with gain effects pedals as Frusciante himself without the need to worry about excessive noise.

After joining the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS in 1988 at the age of 18, John Frusciante was quickly embraced by fans thanks to his unique blend of intricate, funky, soulful playing and unmistakable tone. Over the next three decades, Frusciante's 1962 Sunburst Stratocaster became his go-to guitar. For this limited run, Fender Custom Shop senior masterbuilder Paul Waller painstakingly replicated this cherished guitar — from the faded and beautifully aged lacquer finish down to the heavily worn body contours. All the dings, dents and scars that cover this infamous Strat give players the feeling of holding a true piece of rock and roll history in the palms of their hands. The highly resonant, select two-piece alder body, early-'60s "C" profile rift-sawn maple neck and slab rosewood fingerboard are perfect examples of prized golden-era Stratocaster appointments. The combination of those quintessential pre-CBS specs and the trio of Abigail Ybarra hand-wound Stratocaster pickups, with an Ilitch Electronics hum-cancelling system, gives players the same warm, clear and expressive tones that are the foundation in Frusciante's signature sound. Other premium features include 7.25" (184.1 mm) radius, 21 narrow tall (6105) frets, Vintage Strat wiring, 5-way switch, vintage-style synchronized tremolo, vintage-style tuners, bone nut, wing string tree with metal spacer and certificate of authenticity. Available in three-color sunburst.

Photo credit: David Mushegain (courtesy of Claire Allan of Premier for Fender Musical Instruments Corp.)