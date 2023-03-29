Report: GUNS N' ROSES To Join IRON MAIDEN As Headliners Of First Day Of POWER TRIP Festival

According to Hits Daily Double, GUNS N' ROSES will join AC/DC, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, OZZY OSBOURNE and TOOL as the headliners of the 2023 edition of the Power Trip festival.

The Goldenvoice-produced three-day event will reportedly take place Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8 at the Empire Polo Club In Indio, California, with GUNS N' ROSES and IRON MAIDEN performing on Friday, AC/DC and OZZY OSBOURNE on Saturday and METALLICA and TOOL on Sunday.

Earlier this week, AC/DC, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, OZZY OSBOURNE and TOOL shared a teaser video for Power Trip that featured iconic metal images, including a Gibson SG guitar, a stack of amplifiers and cactuses creating the "devil horns", plus logos of each of the five bands.

The full festival lineup and further details are expected to be officially revealed on Thursday, March 30, at 7 a.m.

METALLICA previously performed at the Empire Polo Grounds in 2011 as part of the West Coast installment of the "Big Four" event, also featuring ANTHRAX, MEGADETH and SLAYER.

The similarly named Desert Trip festival was held in 2016 and featured performances by THE ROLLING STONES, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and THE WHO. That event was reportedly the single most lucrative music festival in American history, having grossed $160 million.

Passes for this year's Power Trip will go on sale next week.