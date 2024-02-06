Report: 'ShipRocked' Cruise Hits Pier In Jamaica During High Winds

According to Cruise Hive and posts in the Cruise Critic community, a number of guests on the ShipRocked rock cruise were temporarily left behind after the Carnival Magic ship impacted and significantly damaged the pier while docking in Ocho Rios, Jamaica earlier today (Tuesday, February 6).

Carnival Magic was not originally intended to visit Ocho Rios today, but ended up in port a day earlier than initially planned due to weather-related itinerary changes.

The incident reportedly occurred when strong winds drove the vessel into the dock, causing extensive damage to the concrete structure.

Because some guests were onshore enjoying Ocho Rios at the time, it was necessary for the ship to temporarily leave them behind and move away from the damaged dock.

The ship's master, Captain La Farina, alerted the guests to the situation, as crew members were called to muster stations to respond to the emergency.

"Earlier, due to strong winds, the ship made contact with the pier, impacting a small area of the vessel," the notification read. "These wind conditions are making it unsafe for us to remain docked. So, for safety reasons, it was necessary for us to sail out to sea.

"We are now in contact with our local partners and our Fleet Operations Center and are working through plans to get our guests who are ashore back on board as soon as possible," La Farina said.

Around 4:30 p.m. PST, Rock Ambassadors Media shared an update on social media indicating that "passengers have begun to board the ship at the new dock location. Passengers expected to wait hours to board as bands begin to play on the ship."

As part of the ship's revised itinerary, Carnival Magic was scheduled to be docked in Ocho Rios from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6. Wednesday is now scheduled to be a day in Grand Cayman, Thursday a day at sea, and Friday a visit to Bimini. The ship is due back in Miami on Saturday morning.

The sold-out ShipRocked cruise is a popular sailing organized by Ask4 Entertainment. The 2024 edition features headlining performances by I PREVAIL, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, BEARTOOTH, HIGHLY SUSPECT and BADFLOWER.

