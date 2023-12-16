REVOLUTION SAINTS Feat. DEEN CASTRONOVO, JEFF PILSON And JOEL HOEKSTRA: 'Against The Winds' Album Due In February

REVOLUTION SAINTS, the band led by JOURNEY vocalist/drummer Deen Castronovo, will release a new album, "Against The Winds", on February 9, 2024 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The follow-up 2023's "Eagle Flight" sees Castronovo once again joined by fellow rockers bassist Jeff Pilson (known for his work with FOREIGNER and DOKKEN) and guitarist Joel Hoekstra (of WHITESNAKE and NIGHT RANGER).

The official music video for the "Against The Winds" title track can be seen below.

REVOLUTION SAINTS was initially conceived by Serafino Perugino, the president and head of A&R at Frontiers, to showcase the remarkable vocal talents of Castronovo. While Castronovo had always been respected as a drummer, those who took notice of his background vocals and witnessed his lead vocal performances during JOURNEY shows, soon recognized his exceptional singing prowess.

REVOLUTION SAINTS was, and continues to be, a platform to spotlight Deen's incredible vocal abilities.

"Against The Winds", primarily produced and composed by Alessandro Del Vecchio (who also contributes on keyboards and background vocals),delivers what you would expect: captivating vocals, enchanting melodies, and hooks that will linger in your mind for days.

With this album, REVOLUTION SAINTS exhibits a heightened sense of cohesion, energy, and emotion. They solidify their status as giants in the genre, and this album unquestionably reaffirms why they belong at the pinnacle once again.

"Against The Winds" track listing:

01. Against The Winds

02. Changing My Mind

03. Fall On My Knees

04. Can't End It Right Now

05. Lost In Damnation

06. Will I See You Again

07. Show Me Your Light

08. Save All That Remains

09. Been Said And Done

10. Diving Wings

11. No Turning Back

For the first three REVOLUTION SAINTS albums, "Revolution Saints", "Light In The Dark" and "Rise", Deen was joined by bassist/vocalist Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER) and guitarist Doug Aldrich (ex-WHITESNAKE, DIO). Produced by Del Vecchio, those three albums brought back the classic melodic rock style that thrilled and delighted legions of fans in the 1980s and 1990s and still does today. Inspiring, uplifting vocals, soaring melodies, and hooks for days is what you get in spades across those three albums.

While REVOLUTION SAINTS, MK I left an indelible mark on the melodic rock world, it was time for MK II to be born. Deen, having recently rejoined JOURNEY, was feeling invigorated and inspired and ready to sing his ass off. Filling Blades and Aldrich's shoes would be no easy feat, but, mercifully, the exact right guys were found for the job.

Hoekstra is a current member of WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA and ICONIC, as well as having his own solo project, JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13, and is an absolutely stunning guitar player, able to play multiple styles. Pilson, currently a member of FOREIGNER, BLACK SWAN and THE END MACHINE, is also known for his time in DOKKEN and of course, his more recent production work. Two stellar musicians to compliment Deen's singing and drumming is exactly what was needed for REVOLUTION SAINTS, MK II and that's what we've got here. As with the first three albums, Del Vecchio handles production as well as contributing keyboards and background vocals.