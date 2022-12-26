RICHIE FAULKNER Names His Favorite JUDAS PRIEST Song To Perform

In a recent interview with Harley Roxx of Houston's Eagle and Rock Rage Radio, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner was asked to name his favorite PRIEST song to perform. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I love 'Victim Of Changes'. I love 'The Sentinel'. I mean, the ones that I've written with the band, they're kind of your favorites for a different reason — you've had a part in creating them and they're great to play for a different reason. But the classics you've grown up with, like, as I said, 'The Sentinel'… 'Freewheel Burning' is always fun to play. 'Night Comes Down' is a great one to play. I think they're all great. 'Electric Eye'. When that intro goes off, 'The Hellion' before 'Electric Eye', that's like a goosebump moment. They're all great. But I have to say if there was one, it would probably be 'Victim Of Changes'. It's just an epic, epic song. 'Painkiller' is great too. It just goes off; the audience goes off. For a guitar player, it's great. It's just a fantastic song."

Faulkner joined JUDAS PRIEST in 2011 as the replacement for original guitarist Kenneth "K.K." Downing.

Faulkner, nearly three decades Downing's junior, hooked up with PRIEST after K.K. left amid claims of band conflict, shoddy management and declining quality of performance.

Bassist Ian Hill is the sole remaining original member of PRIEST, which formed in 1969. Singer Rob Halford joined the group in 1973 and guitarist Glenn Tipton signed on in 1974. Rob left PRIEST in the early 1990s to form his own band, then came back to PRIEST in 2003.

Tipton announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of PRIEST's latest studio album, "Firepower". He was replaced by "Firepower" producer Andy Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT.

PRIEST received the Musical Excellence Award at last month's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles, which honored Eminem, Dolly Parton, DURAN DURAN, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, EURYTHMICS and Carly Simon in the Performers category.

The JUDAS PRIEST members who got inducted include current members Halford, Hill, Tipton and Scott Travis (drums),along with former members Downing, drummer Les Binks and late drummer Dave Holland.

Halford, Hill, Tipton and Travis were joined by Binks, Downing and Faulkner for a three-song medley consisting of "You've Got Another Thing Comin'", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight".