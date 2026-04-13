RICHIE FAULKNER Wants To Take ELEGANT WEAPONS As Far As He Can: 'It's Always Been In My Mind' That JUDAS PRIEST Is 'Not Gonna Be Around Forever'

On the latest episode of the Talk Louder podcast, hosted by veteran music journalist "Metal Dave" Glessner and lifelong hard rock/metal vocalist Jason McMaster, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner, who is currently promoting the upcoming second album from his ELEGANT WEAPONS side project, was asked where he sees himself "maybe in 10 years" after PRIEST has retired from touring and making studio albums. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That's a great question. It's a really good question. I put ELEGANT WEAPONS together because of that, really. Because of joining a band like PRIEST on the farewell tour, it's always been in my mind that they're not gonna be around forever. I joined them 40 years in. [PRIEST guitarist] Glenn Tipton told me they're not gonna be around forever. We're all aware of where they are in their career. So it was a conscious thing for me to think, 'Well, what am I gonna do after?' And this band that I put together was part of that."

Richie continued: "I'm really fortunate that we got to the second [ELEGANT WEAPONS] album. I didn't want it to be a one-and-done COVID album. So I'm really happy that we got to the second one. And hopefully we can build up more of a personality. You know what it's like, when the band has got a sound, and you just want it to build up its own personality and its own journey. Whether it's two or three or four albums, I'll be like, stoked. But like PRIEST did, they carved their niche out of nothing, and [BLACK] SABBATH and [IRON] MAIDEN and all these bands. And just to do something similar would be great. If we could put this band together and go from one album to two album — you know what I mean? And that's kind of what I put the band together for. So, as long as I can do it, I would love to try and do it and take it as far as I can."

Faulkner added: "We all know it's tough [for bands] out there. It's expensive to tour. Costs are rising, and no one's getting paid any more money. Things are going up all the time. But I think I speak for everyone — even if everyone did this and broke even, they'd still do it because of the love for doing it. 'Cause they love to make music, and there's a drive in us that wants to make music and put it out there for people to hear. That's why we're all doing it. So, I'd love to play as long as I could, as long as my health allows, like everyone says. So we'll see if that happens."

ELEGANT WEAPONS' sophomore album, "Evolution", will be released on April 24 via Exciter Records.

The official lyric video for the LP's lead single, "Bridges Burn", can be seen below.

"Evolution" will be released digitally and on CD on April 24, with a special edition vinyl pressing to follow later in the year.

ELEGANT WEAPONS features a formidable lineup: Richie Faulkner (JUDAS PRIEST),vocalist Ronnie Romero (RAINBOW, MSG),bassist Dave Rimmer (URIAH HEEP) and drummer Christopher Williams (ACCEPT).

"Evolution" was co-produced by Faulkner alongside Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST's touring guitarist, who also produced PRIEST's "Invincible Shield" and "Firepower" albums),with the recording spanning Nashville, Europe, and France — a truly global effort reflecting the band's international pedigree.

Exciter Records and its publishing affiliate Reach Music, recently acquired JUDAS PRIEST's landmark early albums "Rocka Rolla" and "Sad Wings Of Destiny", making the partnership with Richie Faulkner and ELEGANT WEAPONS a natural continuation of that legacy into a new era.

ELEGANT WEAPONS made its first two festival appearances in June 2023 at Hellfest in Clisson, France and at Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium.

ELEGANT WEAPONS' debut album, "Horns For A Halo", was released in May 2023 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was recorded with bassist Rex Brown (PANTERA, DOWN) and drummer Scott Travis (JUDAS PRIEST) and was helmed by Sneap.

ELEGANT WEAPONS played additional shows in Europe through July 2023. The trek included performances with PANTERA, festival appearances and headlining shows.