RICK ALLEN, PETER CRISS And SIMON KIRKE To Take Part In All-Star Jam At RAVEN DRUM FOUNDATION Benefit Concert

Raven Drum Foundation, the organization founded by legendary drummer Rick Allen of DEF LEPPARD and his wife, singer-songwriter and healing arts practitioner Lauren Monroe, has announced its first benefit concert taking place in New York City.

On Thursday, March 14, at the Cutting Room, Allen and Monroe will perform a set of Monroe's original music, followed by an all-star jam including musical luminaries such as Paul Shaffer and Will Lee (The World's Most Dangerous Band),Peter Criss (KISS),Jim Keltner (Ringo Starr, John Lennon, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, THE TRAVELING WILBURYS),Eddie Brigati (THE RASCALS),Liberty DeVitto (Billy Joel),Duane Trucks (WIDESPREAD PANIC),Shawn Pelton ("Saturday Night Live" band),Corky Laing (MOUNTAIN),Christine Ohlman ("Saturday Night Live" band),Simon Kirke (BAD COMPANY),and more. Maria Milito of Q104.3 will emcee the show, with musical direction by Raven Drum Foundation board member Billy Amendola.

In addition to general admission tickets, VIP packages are available, allowing access to a reception including an artist meet-and-greet, silent auction, light bites, and complimentary beverages. Items in the auction will include original mixed media art by Allen and Monroe, DEF LEPPARD summer tour tickets and meet-and-greet packages, a fire helmet signed by actor Steve Buscemi, and other autographed memorabilia from the participating artists.

For over 20 years, Raven Drum Foundation (RDF) has striven to serve, educate, and empower trauma survivors and communities in crisis, with a focus on veterans and first responders. By integrating advocacy, storytelling, music, and arts programs and events, the organization brings the tools and experiences of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) to support and inspire mental health, resiliency, and unity.

At the March 14 benefit, Raven Drum Foundation will partner with Friends Of Firefighters, a non-profit established shortly after the events of September 11, 2001 to provide free, independent and confidential mental health counseling and wellness services to active and retired FDNY firefighters and their families. Headquartered in a historic and restored firehouse in Red Hook, Brooklyn, demand for mental health services continues to increase. Last year, Friends Of Firefighters supported New York's Bravest through more than 4,500 counseling sessions, the highest number since the organization's inception over 20 years ago and a 300 percent increase since 2018.

"Friends Of Firefighters aligns with our mission by offering mental health support and access to alternative medicine to NYC firefighters at no cost," state Allen and Monroe. "We're honored by our legendary artist community's support for Raven Drum's first event at the Cutting Room. We're excited to play in New York, creating a fantastic night of music, strengthening our community bonds, and raising funds and awareness for this vital cause!"

"For more than 20 years, Friends Of Firefighters has helped NYC firefighters heal from the trauma of 9/11, Twin Parks and other tragedies both personal and professional," states Nancy Carbone, executive director of Friends Of Firefighters. "The demand for mental health-related services has never been higher, and we are so grateful to partner with the Raven Drum Foundation to support New York City firefighters in their time of need, especially since they are always there for us, running into danger every day to keep us safe."

In recent years, Raven Drum Foundation has increased its fundraising and awareness-building efforts, with both online and in-person events. For the past three years, the annual "12 Drummers Drumming" auction has presented a collection of one-of-a-kind memorabilia and experiences, donated by superstars including Taylor Swift, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Stewart Copeland, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Hanson, STYX and many more. In 2023, Allen and Monroe hosted several events, including one at Matt Sorum's GoodNoise Studio in Palm Springs, California, and the multi-day Mountain Rhythm Reset in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. RDF also partnered with Chateau Diana Winery to release a special line of wines inspired by Monroe's songs and featuring artwork by the couple.

March 14 marks Raven Drum Foundation's first benefit in New York City, and one of their first events of 2024, but it certainly won't be the last. RDF will next host a drum circle and benefit for Northern California firefighters, first responders, and victims of the 2017 Tubbs Fire, featuring a performance by Monroe and Allen, supported by legendary drummers Todd Sucherman (STYX),Alvin Taylor (George Harrison, Elton John, Billy Preston, Little Richard) and Wally Ingram (Sheryl Crow, Phil Lesh, Bob Weir),at Chateau Diana Winery in Healdsburg, California on April 27-28, 2024.

Featured artists for the all-star jam led by Lauren Monroe and Rick Allen:

* Eddie Brigati ft. the Rockit Academy Band

* Gerry Brown (Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Ritchie)

* John Cowsill (THE BEACH BOYS)

* Peter Criss (KISS)

* Liberty DeVitto (Billy Joel)

* Bashiri Johnson (Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston)

* Jim Keltner (Ringo Starr, John Lennon, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, THE TRAVELING WILBURYS)

* Simon Kirke (BAD COMPANY)

* Conrad Korsh (Rod Stewart)

* Corky Laing (MOUNTAIN)

* Devon Marie (Debbie Gibson)

* Christine Ohlman (Saturday Night Live Band)

* Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live Band)

* Vicki Peterson (THE BANGLES)

* Paul Shaffer and Will Lee (The World's Most Dangerous Band)

* Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, MR. BIG)

* Kasim Sulton (UTOPIA and Todd Rundgren, Meatloaf, JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS)

* Duane Trucks (WIDESPREAD PANIC)

Guest vocalists:

* Elaine Caswell

* Susie Collins

* Dennis Collins

* Jessica Lynn