RICK ROZZ On LEFT TO DIE's Newly Recorded Versions Of Early DEATH And MANTAS Songs: 'There's So Much SLAYER And VENOM Influence, It's Crazy'

In a new interview with The Zach Moonshine Show on Metal Devastation Radio, former DEATH/MASSACRE guitarist Frederick "Rick Rozz" DeLillo spoke about LEFT TO DIE, his new band alongside fellow classic DEATH member Terry Butler (also formerly of MASSACRE and currently in OBITUARY),plus GRUESOME founders Matt Harvey (EXHUMED) and Gus Rios (ex-MALEVOLENT CREATION). LEFT TO DIE will release its debut full-length album, "Initium Mortis", on July 17 via Relapse Records. "Initium Mortis" pays homage to the brutal beginnings of DEATH with newly recorded versions of songs from the band's early catalog, including cuts from DEATH mastermind Chuck Schuldiner's pre-DEATH band MANTAS, which also featured Rozz and vocalist/drummer Kam Lee.

Regarding how the idea for "Initium Mortis" came about, Rick said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hats off to Matt and Gus and Terry for all that. They put all that together. It's just an updated mix. The songs are, I'm gonna say 90% like they were back then. Matt really did a lot of research with all those old demos, which he did all the work, man…. Matt learned all the songs, and then some, from the old demos. He pulled out songs, I was, like, 'Dude, really?' [Laughs] No, it was crazy, man. Hats off to Matt. And, of course, Gus did a great job, and so did Terry. I was just there. [Laughs] But, yeah, so it's basically all the old demo tunes from '83 and '84 from MANTAS and DEATH re-recorded. It's not like the songs from then. They're now… It's like a modern-sounding demo. You gotta think, that MANTAS and DEATH stuff was recorded on a jam box, dude, outside the garage, with a towel over it."

Rick continued: "It's crazy. I haven't heard these songs in forever. I was, like, 'There's so much SLAYER and VENOM influence, it's crazy.' … Like I said, man, hats off to Matt for literally going down the fricking rabbit hole, as they say, to fricking learn all those old tunes and send me playthroughs and stuff like that so I can learn them. [Laughs] I'm a lazy bastard. But, yeah, man, it's really cool. I'm stoked. It's an honor and a pleasure to be jamming with Matt and Gus and Terry, let alone playing all the 'Leprosy' and the 'Scream Bloody Gore' tunes and now doing these old demo tunes, which wasn't my idea, man. It was Matt. He was talking to somebody else, and all of a sudden he came up with this idea. We talked about it the other day. I don't remember the cat's name. And everybody was game, so I was, like, 'Okay. It's cool.' It's all out of respect for Chuck — ChuckandKam. Kam sang 80% of those tunes back in the day — and played drums."

Rozz went on to say that he was surprised to hear that LEFT TO DIE would re-record songs from the early DEATH and MANTAS catalog. "It came out of left field for me, man," Rick admitted. "Like I said, it wasn't my idea. Just all of a sudden, I was, like, 'Oh. Okay.' It's killer… Like I said, once again, hats off to Matt, man. I'm not fricking kissing his ass. It's just a fact. That guy is a fricking machine. Just like Terry Butler. And so is Gus. Those guys work their asses off. I'm just chilling, man, with seven fur kids and a turtle, and some mockingbird eggs out the backyard. That's all I got."

According to Rick, Matt's discipline and work ethic is "the only reason why this record's out, man… No, he's great, man," Rozz said. "He's a great personality, a great showman, a great guitar player, and a really great guy, man. He's patient as a... Unbelievable. I saw him lose his cool once, but he had all the reason in the world to lose it, since I've known him for the past three or four years. But, yeah, man, the same thing with Gus and Terry, man. They're a lot different from me, man. It's pretty cool. They have a lot more experience. I kind of get a little, not crazy, but a little lippy here and there, but I don't mean any disrespect and I end up apologizing. I haven't been fired from the project yet, so I guess I'm okay."

When "Initium Mortis" was first announced earlier this month, Harvey said in a statement: "After Gus and I performed [DEATH's] 'Spiritual Healing' in its entirety with Terry and James [Murphy at a tribute show to Chuck in 2021], Rick wondered if people might want to hear something similar, but with him joining the three of us to perform 'Leprosy'. Of course, I leapt at the chance to do it, and we quickly threw together a tour which surpassed everyone's expectations, especially in terms of how much fun we were having playing together. As we continued to tour throughout the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Australia and Asia, people kept asking if we were going to record or write anything. After going back and forth on the topic, we felt that (ahem) exhuming some of these old tracks made the most sense for us. After all, we're not gonna top 'Leprosy'. I gleefully combed through the myriad DEATH/MANTAS demos and rehearsals looking for stuff that would make sense for a record, and we ended up going with tunes that we felt would make the most cohesive album, hence why 'Skill To Kill' and 'Back From The Dead' sadly didn't make the cut.

"I look at 'Initium Mortis' as a kind of 'alternate-universe' version of the 'Scream Bloody Gore' track list, as so many of these tunes were circling around the many DEATH lineups and rehearsals from '83-'87. In fact, Chuck and Chris [Reifert] recorded a version of 'Legion Of Doom' for 'Scream Bloody Gore' that never got completed. In revisiting these songs, it was crystal-clear to me that Rick's fingerprints are all over the MANTAS stuff and tunes like 'Slaughterhouse', so with that connection, the songs where his style really shone through immediately made sense to include on 'Initium Mortis'."

Butler says: "LEFT TO DIE went from a thought to doing a full U.S. tour in about three months! Pretty remarkable. We wanted to play the early material for the fans that couldn't see the first albums in a live setting. There are many young fans at our shows that are hearing the foundation that DEATH stands on to this day live for the first time! With Matt channeling the best Chuck Schuldiner out there and Gus playing the material perfectly and respectfully, we hit the road and haven't looked back!

"For 'Initium Mortis', we wanted DEATH fans who never heard these demo songs to hear them with good production. Most of these early demos were recorded on a boom box, so by the time someone got their demo through tape trading it was almost inaudible! We think these tracks are a good representation of the birth of MANTAS/DEATH. This is ground zero — where it all started: three 15-year-old kids creating death metal history, and even within these choice cuts from the demo days you can hear the evolution of the music. 'Archangel' is a great way to introduce this album. It's controlled chaos at its finest: catchy and riffy with a killer evil-sounding middle section!"

Rozz said: "First, I would like to thank Gus, Matt and Terry for making LEFT TO DIE happen. It's been an honor and pleasure working with them for the past few years and beyond. It's really cool to be able to hear these tunes from 1984 properly! The old-school DEATH fans are going to dig this release."

Rios said: "The band started simply because Rick called me and asked if I'd be into it... Which I very promptly replied by referencing bears, shit, and woods. I then called Matt and Terry and the rest is history. DEATH's 'Leprosy' record is my favorite death metal album, let alone DEATH album. To be given this unbelievable opportunity to play those songs with Rick and Terry across the globe is an honor and a blessing I find hard to put in words. Matt and I are living our 14-year-old selves' death metal fantasy! And now to make an album with the guys is flat-out surreal.

"I'm a pretty solid DEATH fan if I do say so myself, and yet these songs were all new to me. I never really gave the MANTAS stuff much of a listen because I'm just not a 'demo' production fan. To hear these songs with clean and solid, yet classic analog style production for me is like getting new DEATH songs... Which rules!"

Featuring tracks like "Archangel", "Witch Of Hell" and "Legion Of Doom" expertly executed in the now, "Initium Mortis" is a must-have for DEATH fans and collectors alike. Ultimately, LEFT TO DIE celebrates a seminal band and the camaraderie of the genre's most extreme corner of music.

"Initium Mortis" will be released on CD, LP, cassette and digital formats.

"Initium Mortis" track listing:

01. Legion Of Doom

02. Archangel

03. Power Of Darkness

04. Zombie

05. Witch Of Hell

06. Rise Of Satan

07. Summoned To Die

08. Mantas

09. Slaughterhouse

10. Death By Metal

Back in November 2023, Rozz said that it has been an "honor" to perform songs from DEATH's revered first two studio albums, "Scream Bloody Gore" and "Leprosy" as part of LEFT TO DIE. In an interview with BLABBERMOUTH.NET, Rozz was asked whether he had any trepidation over learning material he hasn't played since 1989, which is the year he was dismissed by DEATH leader Chuck Schuldiner. "It was quite terrifying at first, especially when I saw we were doing a full tour," he said. "I had my taste of anxiety before the East Coast run that we did. I was like, 'Holy crap. I have to learn all of these songs and some 'Scream Bloody Gore' songs, and we're playing in front of people. I was like, 'Ugh.' Other than that, it's cool. It's chilled out a little bit."

Rozz then went on to discuss whether he has come "full circle" in his career by playing the songs that helped start his musical career. "It's been a blessing," he said. "I've made some new friends and rekindled my friendship with Terry. We room together. It's pretty cool. Then, getting to know Gus and Matt. They're so good at what they do. They're so passionate about the music and the songs. It's a really good feeling. It's an honor. There's nothing full circle about it, but it's pretty cool."

Rozz was also asked whether he has noticed increased fan support for DEATH, particularly the band's early period. "Definitely, especially these first two DEATH records," he said. "Not that people aren't passionate about the other records. There seems to be something with these first two records. It's an honor. It's flattering. It's a blessing. All of it all wrapped up into one. Those guys could have said, 'Nah. I'm good. We have enough on our plate.' They didn't have to learn all these songs and do a tribute to these records, but they did. It really is cool. It's been a lot of fun. When you're doing something with cool people — nobody is on their high horse or thinks they're owed something from someone else, that's the coolest thing about it. Everyone is doing their thing and gets along. There's no baloney."

Founded in 1984 by Chuck Schuldiner under the original name of MANTAS in Altamonte Springs, Florida, DEATH was among the more widely known early pioneers of the death metal sound, along with California's POSSESSED. Inspired by NASTY SAVAGE, DEATH was among the first bands in the Florida death metal scene. In the late '80s, the band was both a part of and integral in defining the death metal scene which gained international recognition with the release of albums by a number of area acts.

In late 2023, LEFT TO DIE completed a run of West Coast dates that included a guest appearance from "Scream Bloody Gore" drummer Chris Reifert (also of AUTOPSY) in Oakland, California. Reifert performed the DEATH classics "Infernal Death" and "Evil Dead".

Schuldiner died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

"Born Human: The Life And Music Of Death's Chuck Schuldiner", the fully authorized biography of the legendary DEATH frontman, was released in November 2025 via Decibel Books.

"Born Human", authored by accomplished journalist David E. Gehlke ("The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life In Death Metal 1987-1997", "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary"),features exclusive interviews, contributions, stunning new Ed Repka cover art and previously unreleased, hand-selected photographs from those who knew Chuck best. "Born Human" brings life to the dramatic story of the man who blazed an iconic path in metal music, laying the foundation for generations to come.

Fans can order their copy now at store.decibelmagazine.com.

Photo by George Chalupa