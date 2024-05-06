  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

RICKEY MEDLOCKE Opens Up About Lifelong Battle With Pulmonary Fibrosis: 'Doctors Said I Wouldn't Live To See 14 Years Of Age'

May 6, 2024

In a new interview with Guido Piraino of The Monthly Social, Rickey Medlocke, who played drums in LYNYRD SKYNYRD in 1970-71 before leaving to lead his own band BLACKFOOT and coming back to SKYNYRD as a guitarist in 1996, spoke about his lifelong battle with a serious lung disease that causes lung scarring and shortness of breath. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's not widely known, but it has kind of leaked out in the last dozen or so years, I have a respiratory illness called pulmonary fibrosis, which when I joined SKYNYRD to play drums, that's very challenging. But I've been able to do certain things and take certain steps in my life with health to really stay on top of it… But I had a pretty serious operation when I was about nine and a half. They took part of my lung, and — basically all of one — and doctors basically said I wouldn't live to see 14 years of age. And now all of a sudden I'm 74 and I went, okay, I guess I beat that one. [Laughs] So much for what doctors [say]."

LYNYRD SKYNYRD has been celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band's critically acclaimed debut album "Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd", which included the hit song "Free Bird".

Gary Rossington, guitarist and sole remaining founding member of LYNYRD SKYNYRD, passed away in March 2023 at the age of 72 at home in Milton, Georgia after a long history of heart-related diseases. SKYNYRD has continued without him, as per Rossington's wishes, with Medlocke and frontman Johnny Van Zant — younger brother of original SKYNYRD singer Ronnie Van Zant — leading the way.

After four SKYNYRD members were killed in an October 1977 plane crash, Rossington recruited Johnny to fill his brother's shoes a decade later.

To celebrate SKYNYRD's 50th anniversary, Geffen/UMe Recordings released the "FYFTY" box set last October. The career-spanning 50 tracks featured on "FYFTY" represent all eras of LYNYRD SKYNYRD. Included is a special performance of "Gimme Three Steps", a previously unreleased live track that was culled from the band's final show with Rossington in November 2022.

SKYNYRD has sold more than 28 million records in the U.S. during the past 50 years — including 13 platinum or better — and it has produced such classic songs as the aforementioned "Free Bird", "Sweet Home Alabama", "Gimme Three Steps" and "What's Your Name".

Rolling Stone included the group on its "100 Greatest Artists Of All Time" list, and SKYNYRD was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006.

Find more on Lynyrd skynyrd
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).