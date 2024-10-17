POISON's RIKKI ROCKETT Teams Up With Coffee Roaster MAINLINE COFFEE To Create 'Rockett Roast'

POISON drummer Rikki Rockett has teamed up with a coffee roaster Mainline Coffee to create and release his own Rockett Roast.

Inspired by Rockett's love for Brazilian jiu-jitsu, this high-quality Brazilian bean delivers a powerful punch with each sip, featuring deep, intense flavors and a smooth finish. With a perfect throttle of robust notes and rockstar flair, this coffee fuels your day like the thrust of a live concert. Prepare for lift-off and experience a brew that's both dynamic and exhilarating!

Flavor: Nutty and sweet chocolatey notes. Strong and balanced with a smooth finish due to it being harvested in high altitudes of Brazil.

Details: Comes in one-pound bags with green sides, and is offered as whole bean or ground. Each bag features a pocket zipper to seal in freshness after every use. Just pull the little tab towards the top to open.

POISON exploded into the highly competitive Los Angeles music scene in the 1980s, making a name for themselves in the clubs on the Sunset Strip. POISON has sold over 50 million records worldwide, releasing eight studio albums, four live albums, and four compilations. The band has charted 10 singles on the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, including six Top 10 singles and one Hot 100 No. 1 smash hit, "Every Rose Has Its Thorn".

Last month, Rikki announced the launch of a new band called THE ROCKETT MAFIA. Joining him in the group are Brandon Gibbs (DEVIL CITY ANGELS) on vocals and guitar, Mick Sweda (BULLETBOYS) on guitar and backing vocals, and Bryan Kimes on bass and backing vocals.

Rockett and Gibbs played their first show as THE ROCKETT MAFIA in May at the end of The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride motorcycle charity event in Santa Monica, California. They were joined at the gig by guitarist Brent Woods (SEBASTIAN BACH, CHEVY METAL) and bassist Wiley Hodgden.

Rockett and Gibbs previously played together in a band called DEVIL CITY ANGELS, also featuring guitarist Tracii Guns (L.A. GUNS) and bassist Eric Brittingham (CINDERELLA). The band released its self-titled debut album in September 2015. Following the recording of "Devil City Angels", Brittingham decided not to continue with the project and his spot was taken by Rudy Sarzo (QUIET RIOT, OZZY OSBOURNE, WHITESNAKE). Around a year later, Rockett, Gibbs and Brittingham joined forces with guitarist Joel Kosche (ex-COLLECTIVE SOUL) to form the LORDS OF DEVIL CITY. Within a few months, Rockett, Gibbs and Brittingham relaunched DEVIL CITY ANGELS, only for Eric to exit the project in the summer of 2017 and be replaced by Topher Nelson. In July 2020, DEVIL CITY ANGELS released a new single, "Testify".

In 2015, Rockett and Gibbs joined forces with Rikki's POISON bandmates Bobby Dall (bass) and C.C. DeVille (guitar) to play several shows as THE SPECIAL GUESTS in what was widely perceived as a not-so-subtle message to POISON singer Bret Michaels that they weren't willing to remain completely inactive while he pursued a solo career.