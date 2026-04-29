RIOT V Parts Ways With Singer TODD MICHAEL HALL

RIOT V, the band featuring members of legendary metal pioneers RIOT, has parted ways with singer Todd Michael Hall. He is being temporarily replaced by Italian musician Valentino Francavilla (WHITE SKULL).

On Tuesday (April 28),Todd, who had been with a member of RIOT V since 2013, released the following statement via his social media: "I am stepping down as the lead singer of RIOT V.

"Being a member of RIOT V has made many of my rock & roll dreams come true. While the opportunity has been life changing, it has meant that I have not been able to prioritize other aspects of my life. After 13 years, 3 albums, and over 200 live shows, I need to take a break to focus more on my wife, my family, and my family business.

"Regardless of my what my future holds, I wish the guys the best of luck. I am grateful to Donnie [RIOT V bassist Don Van Stavern] and Mike [Flyntz, RIOT V guitarist] for the opportunity to be a small part of the RIOT legacy. I deeply appreciate the friendship of Donnie, Mike, Frank [Gilchriest, RIOT V drummer], Nick [Lee, RIOT V guitarist], and Jonathan [Reinheimer, RIOT V guitarist]. I am also very proud of the music we made and thankful to everyone who promoted and supported us.

"I am blessed to have met so many wonderful people along the way. God bless everyone around the world who welcomed me warmly, cheered loudly, and sang along. You have brought great joy into my life. Thank you."

A day earlier, RIOT V shared the following announcement: "ATTENTION METAL WARRIORS! We have important news for RIOT's upcoming 2026 tour dates, seems like a lot of bands are going through this with members!

"Unfortunately singer Todd Hall has informed us he cannot perform with the band anymore at this point because of family issues. We wish the best for him and thank him for his years in the band and who knows what the future might hold! In the great tradition of the band and in Mark Reale's beliefs and words, 'the show must go on' for the fans! Mike and Don have been a part of the band for over 40 years and this is not the first time we had to deal with this situation and on such short notice. We have searched for fill ins for the 2026 tour runs and luckily we have recruited Italian guitar virtuoso/singer Valentino Francavilla! Valè has been a longtime fan of the band and performed with us in Japan and loves this opportunity to help out one of his favorite bands at this point belting out the highs and a little guitar!

"As for the long-term we will keep all you Metal Soldiers posted for updates on fill ins and a permanent situation! We are currently working on our 18th record so stay tuned.

"Warriors, we will never surrender! Thank you and see you soon! Shine On!

"DVS, Mike, Frank, Jonathan and Mark!"

In 2013, Todd — a former member of Jack Starr's BURNING STARR — joined the remaining members of RIOT, when they decided to forge ahead in the wake of the death of founding member Mark Reale. Out of respect for Mark and as a way to mark the fifth chapter of RIOT, Donnie Van Stavern and Mike Flyntz decide to alter the name of the band to RIOT V (pronounced "Riot Five"). Todd released three studio albums with RIOT V, "Unleash The Fire" (2014),"Armor Of Light" (2018) and "Mean Streets" (2024),as well as two live albums, "Live At Keep It True Festival" (2018) and "Live In Japan" (2019).

In 2017, Todd independently released his first solo album, "Letters From India", which was a collection of pop songs inspired by his penpal relationship with his wife, Lumpeny, who is from India. Todd met Lumpeny as a result of his HARLET fan club back in 1993. "Letters From India" was released independently, with all proceeds going to support a Christian-based relief organization called the Rescue Ministries Of Mid-Michigan.

In 2019, Todd independently released more solo music in the light rock style via four three-song EPs — "Air", "Earth", "Fire" and "Water" — which are available through all digital download and streaming services.

Also in 2019, Todd went to an open call audition for the hit NBC television show called "The Voice". Out of 40,000 singers who were given consideration, Todd was one of small number to receive a "Blind Audition" and a spot on Season 18, which aired during the first half of 2020. Todd made it on to Team Blake, had three performances on national TV, and made it to the top 20, before being eliminated after the knockout round.

In 2020, Todd connected with METAL CHURCH guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof and the pair bonded over their love for classic rock. The resulting inspiration lead to the writing and recording of Todd's "Sonic Healing" solo album, which was released in May 2021 via Rat Pak Records.

Todd independently released another solo album in the light rock style when "No Winner Takes All" became available through all digital download and streaming services in September 2022. At the same time, a physical version was made available as a double CD with the second CD including all of four of Todd's 2019 "Elements" releases, which made them available in physical form for the first time.

Todd worked with Kurdt Vanderhoof on another set of classic rock-inspired songs. "Off The Rails" was released in October 2024 via Rat Pak Records.