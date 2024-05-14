RISE AGAINST Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour

RISE AGAINST has announced a North American headlining tour that will begin on October 14 in Denver, Colorado. The nearly six week-long run will see the venerable band performing songs from across its multi-gold and platinum catalog.

"We can't wait to head out this fall with some old friends and new friends," RISE AGAINST says. "Since we'll be playing some venues we haven't played in a while, we thought we'd also dust off some songs we haven't played in some time." Weaving throughout the U.S. and into Canada, the tour includes stops at Chicago's The Salt Shed (October 18),Brooklyn's Paramount Theater (October 22),and Anaheim's House of Blues (November 20),in addition to a two-night stand at Washington, DC's 9:30 Club (October 27 and October 28). A current itinerary is below and tickets go on-sale this Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

RISE AGAINST's most recent album, "Nowhere Generation" (Loma Vista Recordings),debuted in June 2021 at the top of multiple Billboard charts (including No. 1 on Rock),with its title track rising to reach No. 1 at Rock radio. To coincide with the first anniversary of the album, the band surprise-dropped a five-song EP, "Nowhere Generation II", in June 2022.

Tour dates:

Oct. 14 - Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

Oct. 16 - St. Louis MO @ The Pageant

Oct. 18 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Oct. 19 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct. 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora

Oct. 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theater

Oct. 23 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Oct. 24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Oct. 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 27 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Oct. 28 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Oct. 30 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Nov. 01 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

Nov. 02 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Nov. 04 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

Nov. 05 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Nov. 07 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

Nov. 08 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Nov. 09 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Nov. 11 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

Nov. 13 - Boise, ID @ Revolution

Nov. 15 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Nov. 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Harbour

Nov. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Nov. 19 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre - Berkeley

Nov. 20 - Anaheim, CA @ HOB

Nov. 22 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

In a 2021 interview with Grammy.com, RISE AGAINST's Tim McIlrath stated about the inspiration for writing "Nowhere Generation": "When we would talk to our fans, the theme was apparent. These ideas kept coming up. This idea of these anxieties about what tomorrow's going to look like, and also the weight they felt they were waking up with every day. The more I examined that, the more I realized that there's a lot of evidence and a lot of good reasons to feel that weight. Whether it's living in a time that has normalized the idea that one can work full-time and still live below the poverty level or living in a time where we're expected to accept the idea of concentrated wealth and the rise of the one percent. Living in a time where we're dealing with global warming and climate change, and society's response or lack of response to it. A number of other elements have contributed to this downwardly mobile landscape."

Regarding why RISE AGAINST's sound is still effective all these years later, Tim said: "I think punk rock has always been dark and angsty. And it's always been our response to mainstream music. And even no matter how popular it gets, it's still always going to have those roots, that it's something that was created in response. It's something that was created by people who felt like they didn't hear what they wanted to hear on the radio. They created their own thing, and I think that will always resonate with the outsider."

Photo credit: Nedda Afsari