RISE AGAINST Launches Fan-Driven Community Initiative The A.R.T. Project (All Rise Together)

Chicago-based alternative punk rock band RISE AGAINST has announced the launch of The A.R.T. Project (All Rise Together),a fan-driven creative initiative celebrating community, collaboration and expression in support of RISE AGAINST's tenth studio album, "Ricochet", out now via Loma Vista.

At its core, The A.R.T. Project is about bringing people together through music and creativity during divided times. Built on RISE AGAINST's long-held belief that music is a collective experience, the initiative invites fans into the band's creative process to celebrate the community that has grown alongside them for over 25 years.

The short-form, sit-down conversation with the band was filmed on-site during an immersive art activation in Los Angeles to kick off the campaign. On that day, RISE AGAINST invited dozens of dedicated fans to help shape a new visual world for "Ricochet" by creating original posters to serve as the backdrop in their new music videos. As the band performed standout tracks off the album, fans were featured alongside them and their artwork that was inspired by the record's lyrics, themes, and emotional urgency.

Watch the conversation and the new music video for "Ricochet" below.

Few bands have built a connection with their fan base as lasting as RISE AGAINST. The band has remained a steady and unifying presence, creating music that resonates across generations and brings people together through shared emotion and experience. RISE AGAINST have cultivated a body of work rooted in empathy, urgency, and connection, balancing intensity with melody while reflecting the world around them and the communities that listen.

With "Ricochet", RISE AGAINST delivers what may be their most visceral, urgent, and high-stakes body of work to date. The album received praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, VICE, Consequence, and more for its immediacy and emotional weight.

The A.R.T. Project launch marks the beginning of a series of new music videos from "Ricochet" rolling out in the coming weeks, ahead of the band's upcoming headlining spring tour. RISE AGAINST will kick off their headlining North American tour on March 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, with special guest DESTROY BOYS. They will be bringing the band's signature sound and socially conscious music to stages across North America, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Madison, Spokane, and more.

Most recently, members of RISE AGAINST joined Tom Morello in the "Defend Minnesota" benefit that took place this month.

Photo credit: Mynxii White