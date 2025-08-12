RISE AGAINST Releases Music Video For 'Ricochet' Title Track

RISE AGAINST has released the title track and final preview of "Ricochet", the bands's first new album in four years, out this Friday, August 15 on Loma Vista Recordings. Arriving in a time when the lies are inescapable, greed is brazen and cruelty is shocking, this 12-track collection reaffirms RISE AGAINST's role as a north star of artful resistance. While dystopia looms large, "Ricochet" emphasizes our collective interconnectedness, dissecting these crises with lucid clarity, raw emotion and a global perspective, by way of the band's most visceral, urgent, and high-stakes music to date: indelible, colossally ripping rock songs that capture the chaos of the moment, articulating complex truths with seismic power and an awareness of the consequences that may befall us.

Amidst a period of nationalist aggression and isolationism, "Ricochet" puts forth the album's message of interconnectivity.

"We rely on each other, whether we like it or not," says RISE AGAINST lead singer, rhythm guitarist, and lyricist Tim McIlrath. "Everything that you do will affect somebody. We're connected to other countries and other economies; we're connected to undocumented immigrants. We're connected to every decision that our leaders make. We are not as isolated as we think. What we do, good or bad, creates one big ricochet effect."

Opening with an undulating pattern of drum machine and acoustic guitar, before soaring into another sky-rattling anthem, "Ricochet" is accompanied by an explosive performance video, juxtaposing self-absorption and self-destruction.

"When I was writing 'Ricochet', I couldn't shake this image: people dancing while bombs and bullets careened overhead," McIlrath adds. "That contrast — the obliviousness of joy against the backdrop of destruction — felt like the world we're living in. The video brings that to life. It's about more than action and reaction. It's about how even our silence, even our detachment, carries weight. Every choice, every shrug, every shot fired — they all ricochet."

Produced by Grammy winner Catherine Marks (BOYGENIUS, FOALS, MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA, ST. VINCENT) and mixed by Alan Moulder (NINE INCH NAILS, PARAMORE, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THE KILLERS),"Ricochet" balances introspection with the incendiary, and offers righteousness without sanctimony as it chronicles our collective unravelling. The "Ricochet" title track follows "I Want It All", "Prizefighter" and "Nod", hailed as a "particularly potent rallying cry for the moment" (Rolling Stone),and "the anthem we need right now" (Vice). Across the rest of the album, RISE AGAINST cover apocalyptic scenarios ("Black Crown"),false promises sold to the youth ("Gold Long Gone"),the necessity of resisting blind allegiance ("Soldier"),mental health ("Sink Like A Stone"),and the sensationalism of the algorithmic entertainment-industrial complex ("State Of Emergency"),all with a sense of optimism for real, lasting change.

Taking inspiration from one of their favorite literary works, Tim McIlrath and bandmates Joe Principe (bass/vocals),Zach Blair (guitar/vocals) and Brandon Barnes (drums) have absorbed the maxim that "in a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act." The mantra has permeated RISE AGAINST's growing body of multi-gold and platinum hits, filling arenas, topping charts, breaking records and earning billions of streams while uniting millions of listeners in a necessary embrace of vital, progressive issues.

Having just made their triumphant return to Vans Warped Tour, while playing Los Angeles's Kia Forum, headlining festivals and touring across three continents this year, RISE AGAINST are getting ready to hit the road again this fall, for dozens of arena and amphitheater shows in the U.S.

In the four years since 2021's "Nowhere Generation", the Chicago band's outspoken messages, bulletproof melodies and deep body of multi-gold and platinum hits have reached more fans than ever, uniting millions in a necessary embrace of vital, progressive issues. Whether they are singing about injustice, instability, environmentalism, animal rights or the way the social and economic decks have been stacked against the youth, RISE AGAINST continues to fill arenas, top charts, break records and earn billions of streams.

"Ricochet" track listing:

01. Nod

02. I Want It All

03. Ricochet

04. Damage Is Done

05. Us Against The World

06. Black Crown

07. Sink Like A Stone

08. Forty Days

09. State Of Emergency

10. Gold Long Gone

11. Soldier

12. Prizefighter

Photo credit: Mynxii White