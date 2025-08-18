RISE AGAINST's TIM MCILRATH: 'I Don't Discount How Much Luck Plays A Role In All Of Our Lives'

During an appearance on the Mark And Me podcast, RISE AGAINST frontman Tim McIlrath acknowledged the role of luck and timing in the music industry but also emphasized that being prepared and putting in the hard work increases the chances of success. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't discount how much luck plays a role in all of our lives. It's, like, it's not a hundred percent luck, and I don't even think it's 95 percent luck, but there's a little bit of luck in there. A part of it is just being lucky, being in the right place at the right time, at the right time in culture and music and … making music at a time where people's appetite for that kind of music is peaking, maybe. But luck isn't enough to get you through. So you've still gotta have good songs, you've still gotta have a great live show. You've gotta be good people — people [whom other bands] wanna tour with. If we had a bad reputation as a band, no one's gonna take us on tour. No one's gonna bring us out. People aren't gonna root for us. People aren't gonna wanna work for our band. There's things like that that go on behind the scenes."

Reflecting on RISE AGAINST's early success, he continued: "I don't discount how much being a part of a community like the Fat Wreck Chords community, which first signed our band for our first two records — that was a huge sort of jump for us to immediately land in this community of bands that were super supportive of each other and with a label that had a reputation of being super fair with their roster and always was. So we had a great record label. Fat Mike was a bit of a mentor to us. The bands on Fat took us out, even though no one knew who we were, but NO USE FOR A NAME took us to Japan, and the MAD CADDIES were already a name before we were, and they were taking us around the world. We got to play for their fans. SICK OF IT ALL, who were signed to Fat, took us on our first European tour; the first time I was ever in the U.K., it was opening for SICK OF IT ALL. And being part of that family was a great launchpad for our band. And peaking in the early 2000s when bands like THRICE, THURSDAY, POISON THE WELL, TAKING BACK SUNDAY, JIMMY EAT WORLD, SPARTA, AT THE DRIVE-IN, all that shit was kind of happening right at that time, we got a call from DreamWorks, who signed us to a five-record deal. And then we just put our heads down and we made all five of those records. And all of them sold and recouped and nobody ever tinkered with any of them and we never had to go back in the studio and write a radio single or none of that shit. And that was partially due, I think we wrote good songs, but we also had a good team around us who protected us from the sharp teeth of the major label industry. And that's something that you can't just do by yourself as a kid from Chicago who has no idea how to get to Hollywood. You need to have a great manager and a great agent that can be, like, 'Hey, leave these kids the fuck alone. Let them make their songs. Let them go on tour with whoever they wanna go on tour with. They don't need your money. They're just gonna come and do what they do.' And we were able to do that, and people left us alone and we had a great career since then, where I think we were able to do our thing, exist just under the radar, but enough where we get to do this band, make music and kind of fulfill our artistic instincts and do it in a way, I think, we still honor who we were from day one."

RISE AGAINST's first new album in four years, "Ricochet", was released on August 15 on Loma Vista Recordings.

Produced by Grammy winner Catherine Marks (BOYGENIUS, FOALS, MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA, ST. VINCENT) and mixed by Alan Moulder (NINE INCH NAILS, PARAMORE, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THE KILLERS),"Ricochet" balances introspection with the incendiary, and offers righteousness without sanctimony as it chronicles our collective unravelling. The recently released "Ricochet" title track followed "I Want It All", "Prizefighter" and "Nod", hailed as a "particularly potent rallying cry for the moment" (Rolling Stone),and "the anthem we need right now" (Vice). Across the rest of the album, RISE AGAINST cover apocalyptic scenarios ("Black Crown"),false promises sold to the youth ("Gold Long Gone"),the necessity of resisting blind allegiance ("Soldier"),mental health ("Sink Like A Stone"),and the sensationalism of the algorithmic entertainment-industrial complex ("State Of Emergency"),all with a sense of optimism for real, lasting change.

Taking inspiration from one of their favorite literary works, Tim McIlrath and bandmates Joe Principe (bass/vocals),Zach Blair (guitar/vocals) and Brandon Barnes (drums) have absorbed the maxim that "in a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act." The mantra has permeated RISE AGAINST's growing body of multi-gold and platinum hits, filling arenas, topping charts, breaking records and earning billions of streams while uniting millions of listeners in a necessary embrace of vital, progressive issues.

Having made their triumphant return to Vans Warped Tour, while playing Los Angeles's Kia Forum, headlining festivals and touring across three continents this year, RISE AGAINST is getting ready to hit the road again this fall for dozens of arena and amphitheater shows in the U.S.

